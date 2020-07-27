Cooking, Serving And More - These Tongs Will Ease Off Your Kitchen Chores

If we have to name some of the most essential tools in a kitchen, a decent pair of tongs will surely make it to the list. They are simple, easy to use and can be considered one of the most versatile tools on our utensil rack. From tossing salads and spaghettis to holding a hot pan - this smart kitchen tool has varied usages. It also makes the process of frying, grilling and roasting so much more easier.





If you notice closely, tongs (also called chimta) are available in different shapes, sizes and materials, unique to their usages. While tongs made of stainless steel are generally used for cooking purposes, the silicon ones are preferred for serving food. Again, there are some tongs specially made to serve noodles, while some are designed to pick ice from a bucket.





But it is practically not possible for us to get every kind tong for regular kitchen use. Fret not! We bring you some tong options that can solve more than one purpose and can be a right fit for your regular use.





Here Are 4 Must-Have Kitchen Tongs For Your Regular Use:

HomeeWare Chapata Paratha Tong

Considered to be the most common one in the lot, a chapatti tong is a must in every household. It plays an indispensable role in preparing a soft and fluffy roti on gas stove (or chulha). Hence, we bring you this chapatti tong option by HomeeWare, which can also be used to solve various other purposes like managing steamed foods like momos, serving salad, fruits and more.

BRRL Wooden Chimta

Made of wood, this tong by BRRL is specially designed to hold food while cooking in non-stick pots and pans. This product can be a smart addition to your kitchen as it may help prevent the coating of your non-stick cookware.





Arpita Gifts Multi-Pick Tong

Another example of a multi-purpose tong, this product is an ideal inclusion to your cutlery set. Made of stainless steel, this multi-pick tong comes with a tight grip that holds food firmly while serving on plate.





Shapes Pastry Tong

How we hate serving nicely done pastries using hands, and let's not forget the cream that comes off. It is then when a pastry tong comes to rescue! This product by Shapes is specially designed to hold pastry pieces, without breaking them from the middle. That's not all; it can also be used to pick different food items (like ice cubes or sugar cubes), which are generally too slippery to hold with a spoon or hand.



