Cooking Tips: 3 Tips To Make Restaurant-Style Crispy Spring Rolls

Whether it is evening snack time or those sudden hunger pangs that make you want to binge on all things greasy and decadent, there is one snack that happens to be a favourite of many. We're talking about spring rolls. Filled with the goodness of hearty vegetables along with bits of chicken or mutton, spring rolls are super-delicious and taste even better when they are paired with dips. These snacks are quite handy and can be savoured at get-togethers, house parties and even on game nights. The spring rolls that we get to relish at restaurants are quite different from the ones that we prepare at home; this is either because they turn too soggy or the stuffing inside them overloads leading them to break.





If you wish to prepare restaurant-like spring rolls at home that are crisp on the outer and have a delectable filling inside, we're here to give you three handy tips. Just make sure that you have procured all fresh ingredients as even a single stale ingredient can spoil the entire batch of filling mixture.

3 Tips To Make Crispy Spring Rolls

Tip 1

When it comes to the filling of the spring rolls, experiment with as many seasonal vegetables of your choice. Spring rolls taste the best when they are both crispy and juicy at the same time. For instance, to get in a crispy element, make use of veggies like carrots and beans. Whereas, you can use soy sauce, lime juice and coriander leaves to bring in some aroma and juiciness.





Tip 2

It is of utmost importance to keep the filling mixture out of moisture; therefore, it is always better to grate the vegetables by hand rather than using electric grater as rigorous grating will cause the veggies to release more liquid.





Tip 3

Once the filling is ready, another thing to keep in mind while stuffing the filling inside the rolls is that you should not overstuff it as it will cause the roll to break during the deep-frying process. Too little or too much of filling wouldn't give you crispy spring rolls. Hence, the ideal quantity would be around 15-20 grams per spring roll.





So go ahead and follow these tips to make crispy spring rolls at home. If you know of more such cooking tips, do share with us in the comments section below.







