Spring Rolls Overloaded With Loads Of Gravy, Try These BOMB Delights In Paharganj

Highlights A new quirky variation for the spring roll lovers

With vegetable fillings and noodles deep fried into perfection

Thaath Baath Cafe is definitely the place to satisfy your cravings

All you spring roll lovers out there, this one's for you. If you've been in quest of some quirky variation of the same-old spring rolls, then head straight to Paharganj. Thaath Baath Cafe, a hidden gem situated in the bylanes of Paharganj, is a quaint little cafe that is doing delicious gravy spring rolls. Yes, you read that right! This stellar dish is extremely crispy and tastes amazing because of its gravy and scrumptious filling. The filling inside these spring rolls is of noodles that are prepared with a melange of spices.





These gravy spring rolls are undoubtedly a welcome variation. What makes this delight different from the others is its gravy preparation. The spring rolls are stuffed with a delectable vegetable filling and noodles and then deep-fried to perfection. They are then coated with a creamy red sauce, which is not only pleasing to the palate but to the eyes as well. This spring roll fusion has taken the street food game to the next level. The gravy is a little high on spice quotient. So all the spice junkies out there, take a hint! However, if you don't like spicy food that much, you can ask your server and he will make the gravy as per your like and preferences. People across the vicinity love this delight.





The gravy spring rolls are quite sufficient quantity-wise. The garnishing of coriander leaves add to the flavour of this fusion dish. These delectable delights are quite reasonably priced, so it won't burn a hole in your pocket.





So, the next time you happen to be around Paharganj, head to this place and satisfy your spring roll cravings like never before. Do let us know in the comments section below about your culinary experience.





What: Thaat Baath Cafe

Where: 9329/7, Ground Floor, Multani Dhanda, Paharganj, New Delhi

When: 11 AM - 9 PM

Cost For Two: INR 300

Speciality: Gravy Spring Rolls







