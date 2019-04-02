On A Weight Loss Diet? 5 Roasted Snack Ideas You Can Try

Highlights Weight loss could be an overwhelming affair

An integral component of a weight loss diet is how you prepare your food. You can stock up on the healthiest ingredients, but if you do not prepare it well, you may be doing more harm to yourself than good. Deep fried goods are often linked to weight gain and increasing cholesterol. Baking, steaming and grilling are often dubbed as healthier modes of preparation. Another weight-loss friendly way of preparing your food is roasting them. Roasting your food helps you save many calories that you cannot escape in deep fried goods.





1. Roasted Makhana





Makhana, or foxnuts, have garnered an immense fan-following in the world of health and nutrition. The vrat staple is low in calories, sodium and glycaemic index. You can roast them at home and store them in a jar for up to two-three days. Make sure you have them in small quantities as they tend to be a little high in carbohydrates.





2. Roasted Chana

Roasted chana makes for a yummy low-carbohydrate snack that one can have in between meals. Chana being a legume is a good source of protein and fibre, both of which are essential for weight loss and curb cravings.





3. Roasted Bhindi





Okra fans raise your hands! The sheer versatility of the lovely greens makes it one of our most favourite veggies of all time. It is one of the healthiest additions you can make to your diet; bhindi is said to do wonders for weight and diabetes management and is good for the heart too. Spicy roasted bhindi can be enjoyed with a bowlful of dal and rice, or can also be served as a good snack option.





4. Roasted Peas





Yummy mushy peas can be used to make crunchy and low-calorie snacks too. Wash some green peas and drain the water using wet paper towels. Put green peas in a bowl, drizzle with little oil and toss them well. Put the peas on a baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes and 375 degrees. Enjoy the baked and roasted snack with your evening tea.





5. Roasted Seeds





Take a handful of delicious sunflower, pumpkin and flax seeds and slow roast them in a pan. Collect them in a jar and keep munching into them when the cravings hit. These seeds are rich in protein that helps keep you satiated and prevents the urge to binge. Again, it is a good idea to practice moderation as eating too many of these seeds as it is can up your cholesterol quotient.





