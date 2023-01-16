Tikkas and kebabs have been a mainstay of our lavish feasts for a long time. There is a wide variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian tikkas to choose from, including fish, mushrooms, aloo, chicken, and mutton. The delectable and delightful paneer tikka is one such popular sort of tikka that is immensely adored by people! Paneer chunks coated with a masala blend and grilled to perfection, this tikka dish has a smokey and succulent flavour that will liven up any occasion. However, if we try to make it at home, we may not achieve the restaurant or dhaba-style flavour. Fret not! we have discovered a few simple tips for preparing paneer tikka that is similar to what you would get in a restaurant. Take a look below to know about them.





Also Read: 11 Best Tikka Recipes

Here're 4 Easy Tips To Make Paneer Tikka:

1. Marinade

The trick to the perfect tikka lies in its marinade. Once you've mastered the marinade, you'll be able to make the perfect tikka in no time. The most crucial component in the marinade for paneer tikka, curd, has the power to create or destroy the meal. A watery curd would not stick to the paneer, and a very sour curd would create a sour tikka. As a result, make sure the curd is thick and pleasantly sour. Also, the longer the marination period, the better the paneer tikka will be. Keep it overnight to infuse the flavours of the marination into the paneer, but if you don't have much time, keep it for at least 2 hours. Ideally, use hung curd.

2. Oil

Oil is another important component in paneer tikka. To begin, mustard oil is an excellent choice for tikkas and tandoori dishes since it has a strong aroma that enhances the flavour. Oil should always be added to marinades and other mixtures. Besides, the paneer and vegetables must also be brushed before grilling since the procedure causes them to dry up.

3. Spices

The only two spices that are often required are salt and red chilli powder. These spices give the tikkas a unique flavour and colour, making them more appealing. If you don't have red chilli powder, use paprika or another chilli powder instead.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Grill Until Perfection

In this article, we will grill the paneer tikka in an oven. Make sure to watch the tikka in this stage to avoid overcooking it. Generally, the right texture is achieved after 15-20 minutes of cooking, so check it before leaving it in the oven for longer. Overcooking results in hard paneer chunks that do not taste well. If you do not have an oven at home, you can also use a grill pan. Make sure to cook the tikka from all sides.





For the complete recipe for paneer tikka, click here.





Try these tips and let us know how they worked for you in the comments below.



