Runjhun, a board-certified IM Physician, shared a video on Instagram, revealing her frustration over the lack of vegetarian options at the lunch event at work. She mentioned how the attendees were advised not to bring their own meal, only to find that the lunch event only offered non-vegetarian food options. In the video, Runjhun said, “Yesterday I was told not to bring lunch because [they said] we are providing lunch for everyone, and I was so excited. So, finally, I walk in and I see this huge array of sandwiches. Beautiful-looking sandwiches. 60 different sandwiches, maybe even more. And so many different options. So many thoughtful options, like kosher, halal, and hey, even gluten-free."





But right when she asked for the vegetarian sandwiches, there was silence. Eventually, someone told her that she could simply “make” a vegetarian sandwich, which left her wondering, "Oh, so special. Like they have a whole bar for us where it's like make your own sandwich.”





But soon she got a reality check. “No, what they meant is what they always mean. You can take a meat sandwich and carefully peel back all the layers of meat that have been juiced into that sandwich, and make it vegetarian,” Runjhun said, adding, “That doesn't make me want to eat a vegetarian sandwich. It makes me want to vomit.”

Also Read: 5 Veg Sushi Options As Good As The Traditional Recipe





Furthermore, highlighting that this was not the first time something so shocking had happened, she revealed that she had even found zero vegetarian pre-made sandwiches at gas stations. She questioned, “Why does it have to be this hard? Why do we have to go hungry? Why?”





She captioned the video by suggesting a simple fix: “How about everything is provided baseline vegetarian and the meat can be an add-on on the side? Problem solved!”





“I walked out so disappointed that they felt bad and offered to go grab me something after an hour, but by then I had already ordered myself lunch because i was so hangry,” she concluded. Watch the full video here.





The video soon went viral with social media users finding it extremely relatable. Check out the reactions to her post:





One user said, “I feel like vegetarian should be the norm and then you can add meat and cheese if you want. So much more inclusive that way!”





Another mentioned, “How can you have halal, gluten-free and not vegetarian!!!”





Also Read:5 Adorable Animal-Themed Sandwiches Your Kids Will Love To Make And Eat





Someone said, “‘Juiced into the sandwich' 100% resonates and I've been there time and again. Hangry work events and meetings are no joke! And chips and chocolate (what's left to eat) was never enough to get me through ha!”





“It is very annoying.. thanks for pointing it out. Vegetarian sandwiches can be so delicious and healthy for everyone,” read a comment.