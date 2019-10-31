Cooking With Kettle: 3 Easy Dishes You Can Prepare In Hostel Using A Kettle

If you're thinking that kettle can be used to make just tea or coffee, then you're highly mistaken.

Hostel life is all hunky-dory, until you get hungry! Hostellers would certainly agree to this. From half-cooked chapatis to watery-dal, mess food can turn out to be a real 'mess' for many. From making it to the mess before it shuts to inventing new dishes amidst those midnight hours, one thing that comes to the rescue at almost all times is the electronic kettle. Surprised? If you're thinking that kettle can be used to make just tea or coffee, then you're highly mistaken. Electronic kettle is that one equipment that can come quite handy while preparing instant foods that can serve as wholesome breakfast/dinner/lunch meals.







Here Are 3 Dishes That You Can Prepare Using A Kettle



Boiled Eggs



Filling yet nutritious, eggs are one of the best breakfast staples. You can boil them in the comforts of your hostel room using an electronic kettle. Depending upon the size of the kettle you're using, place the required number of eggs inside it and fill it up with water so that the eggs completely get immersed in it. Before you turn on the kettle, prop the kettle to one side so as to avoid direct contact of eggs with the heating element. Wait for about 10-12 minutes and keep turning it on every time the kettle shuts down automatically. Once it is done, use tongs to remove the eggs and place them in a bowlful of cold water.





Instant Noodles



Most of you would be familiar with this! Making noodles using a kettle is fairly simple. All you'd need is some boiling water and instant packaged noodles. Just follow the instructions given on the packaged noodles and you'll have a meal ready! Alternatively, you can also make noodles in the kettle by boiling the water first and then adding the noodles and tastemaker. However, we wouldn't recommend you the same as cleaning the kettle is itself a tedious task and may take a lot of your time and effort.







Oatmeal



Living in hostel life is not just about indulging in junk foods. You can also make healthy oatmeal in a kettle. All you need is a big bowl and some boiling water along with instant oatmeal. Additionally, you may as well add sugar to it as per your liking.



So, the next time you struggle to prepare meals for yourself in hostel, bring this list to your rescue and say bye-bye to bland hostel mess food.








