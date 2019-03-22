Noodles Lovers, Try These Healthy Alternatives To Maida Noodles

Highlights Original noodles are made from maida (all-purpose flour or white refined

Noodles, the most popular Chinese dish finds itself on the top of the list of most relished foods by Indians. We do not consider it as an occasional binge, instead hog on it more often than we realise. Slurping on the smooth noodles straps along with flavoursome veggies just fills our heart with joy. You will find this dish in every nook and corner of your city. Be it a mobile noodle van or a fine dining restaurant, it is liked by one and all. It's alright to treat your palate with good taste but what we keep forgetting is that some foods are doing more harm than good when consumed regularly. Noodles is one such delightful but defamed food.







Original noodles are made from maida (all-purpose flour or white refined flour). Now, we all have heard about the numerous disadvantages of consuming maida in regular and large quantities. Almost all important nutrients are lost during the processing of maida. The foods made from this flour suck out nutrients from the body. And, our body gets depleted of essential vitamins and minerals. Not just that, white flour is known to raise bad cholesterol and blood pressure in the body. Noodles lovers who are also health conscious may have a hard time fighting their craving. To their relief, they can still eat their favourite noodles by replacing the maida noodles with their healthier alternatives. Yes! You can make it on your own or scout form the market, noodles made from products other than white flour.



Here are some alternatives you can make your noodles from. You'll be surprised to find out that they don't taste much different than your regular noodles.



Quinoa Noodles -

Quinoa is nutritionally dense with amino acids, magnesium, vitamins, iron, potassium, calcium and phosphorus





The gluten-free goodness of quinoa flour also comes teamed with bag loads of fibre. It is nutritionally dense with amino acids, magnesium, vitamins, iron, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, and various beneficial antioxidants. Grind quinoa till it turns into a powder form. Knead it into dough just like you knead maida to make noodles.





Bajra Noodles -

Unlike maida, bajra is denser in energy and tends to fill you up quickly





Unlike maida, bajra is denser in energy and tends to fill you up quickly. It is a good source of fibre and is also known to be gluten-free. Other than that, bajra is full of amino acids and antioxidants, which help in regulating blood sugar levels and blood pressure. Use this flour instead of maida to knead the dough for noodles.







Zucchini Noodles -

Zucchini is known to aid digestion and lower blood sugar level





Shredded zucchini can be directly used as a replacement for noodles straps and cooked just like the original noodles. This no-flour dish will be surprisingly yummy, which you can enjoy guilt-free. Zucchini is known to aid digestion and lower blood sugar level. It's your perfect companion in your weight-loss journey.





Healthy alternatives are like a blessing for people watching their waistline and lifeline. Try these healthy noodles once and you'll never reach for maida noodles again.







Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







