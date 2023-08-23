The vibrant festival of Onam is not just a celebration but a culinary extravaganza that brings people together to savour the rich and diverse flavours of South Indian cuisine. The 10-day harvest festival has begun from Sunday, August 20, 2023, and will go on till Tuesday, August 29, 2023. At the heart of this grand festivity lies the Onam Sadya, a traditional feast that showcases a splendid array of dishes, usually served on aromatic banana leaves that not only infuse your meal with a unique fragrance and health benefits but also echo the eco-friendly spirit of the festival. If you are excited to create Sadya at home, you can get all the essential ingredients from Amazon Fresh at great prices, value offers and best quality products, at convenient delivery slots. What's more? There are amazing deals and offers across select daily essentials.

Here Are Few Of The Onam Sadya Essentials That You Need To Prepare - And Find Their Ingredients On Amazon Fresh:

1. Parippu and Ghee: Essentials for digestion

Parippu and Ghee are eaten at the start of Onam Sadya because it needs more time to digest in the body. The combination of protein and fat is required to process other nutrients such as antioxidants and ghee is required to ensure that the nutrients are digested properly. Moreover, ghee is used in preparing the dessert and other elements of Onam Sadya as well, transforming ordinary dishes into extraordinary delights.

2. Choru: The Centerpiece of Onam Sadya

Elevate your feast with premium quality basmati rice. The high-quality grains will add the perfect flavours and a touch of elegance to your meal.

3. Pachadi: The Creamy Indulgence

Add a rich, creamy feel to this coconut inspired dish made with a blend of curd, pineapple, fiery chilies and spices. Coconut milk and tender coconut water are the perfect ingredients to add the much-loved coconut element to your Onam Sadya including other enticing recipes such as Kalan Kerala Curry and Olan and much more.

4. Pradhaman & Payasam: The Milky Delight

Condensed milk can be the magic ingredient behind your traditional Onam desserts. Create pal ada pradhaman and other sweets with the luscious richness of condensed milk, adding an irresistible hint of sweetness to your celebration.

5. Rasiywa: The Perfect Sweet Treat

Onam festival is incomplete without Rasiyaw, made with the goodness of jaggery. Jaggery is a healthy and essential component of the Onam Sadya. Its natural sweetness enhances the taste of your dishes including Pongal and Kebabs while maintaining their wholesome appeal.

6. Parippu Curry, Sambar and Kuttu Curry: Nutritious Staples

Lentils and pulses are used to create many dishes for the Onam feast, providing essential nutrients and protein. An expansive range of lentils, including toor dal, moong dal, urad dal and more can be used. Kerala spices are the heart of every dish and add complexity to the flavours of your curries. Coriander, turmeric, black pepper, mustard seeds - a wide variety of authentic Kerala spices ensure your dishes are seasoned to perfection.

7. Nurukku Manga Achar: The Essential Side Dish

Mango pickle or Nurukku Manga Achar is an indispensable side dish for Onam Sadya. It complements all the dishes perfectly and adds that extra zing to the plate. You can also add fresh fruits and vegetables that add vibrant colours and wholesome goodness to your spread. Fresh Banana Robusta and Curry Leaves enhance the visual appeal and nutritional value of your feast.

Flowers also form an integral part of the Onam celebrations, contributing to traditional practices like creating poo kolam and adorning doorways with their colorful elegance. Varieties like Chrysanthemum and Marigold are commonly used.

With a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables and other daily essentials Amazon Fresh ensures that you have all the Onam Sadya essentials at your fingertips. As a bonus, Prime new customers can enjoy flat Rs 100 cashback on orders of Rs 799 and above, while all new customers can avail up to Rs 400 cashback on their first four orders.





Happy Onam 2023!