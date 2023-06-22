Evening tea time is something we all look forward to. After a tiring day at work, this is when we can unwind and re-energise ourselves with a cup of hot kadak chai. It's almost like a daily ritual that we've become habitual to now. And if we do not have some crispy and fried snacks to indulge in along with it, it feels incomplete. Doesn't it? Snacks such as samosas, kachori, vada pav, and pakodas are among the most loved tea-time snacks. There are also so many different varieties of each snack that makes it even harder to resist our cravings. Today, we bring you a lip-smacking kanda bhaji or onion pakoda recipe that'll definitely leave you craving more. It doesn't take much time to prepare and will elevate your tea-time experience in no time.

What Is Kanda Bhaji?

Kanda bhaji is one of the most popular Indian street foods. It is particularly famous in Maharashtra, and you'll find plenty of vendors selling this snack. It is basically an onion pakoda that is prepared by coating onion slices with a besan batter and some spices. It is then deep-fried until golden brown and crispy. Kanda bhaji is known for its crispy texture and is especially enjoyed during the monsoon season.

What To Serve With Kanda Bhaji?

To savour the taste of this yummy snack, we suggest you pair it with some pudina chutney or ketchup. You can also have some imli chutney along with it if you prefer a sweet and tangy taste. That's not all. You can even stuff some kanda bhaji between two pavs and enjoy it just like you would a vada pav. It makes for the ultimate tea-time snack.

Kanda Bhaji Recipe: How To Make Kanda Bhaji

This recipe has been shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. To make crispy kanda bhaji at home, you must pay attention to how you slice your onions. They shouldn't be too thin or too thick. Start by cutting the onion into medium slices. Transfer to a bowl, add salt and red chilli powder, and mix well. Now, add chopped green chillies, hing, ajwain, and besan. Start adding the besan gradually to coat the onions well. Add rice flour and mix again. (This will help make them crispier). Finally, add fresh coriander leaves. Heat oil in a pan set on a low-medium flame, and add 1 teaspoon of the heated oil to the prepared bhaji mixture. Take some mixture in your hand and gently start dropping it into the pan. Make sure they do not stick together. Fry the bhajis until they turn golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a plate lined with tissue paper to remove excess oil. Serve hot and enjoy!

So, what are you waiting for? Try this delicious kanda bhaji recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. For more such crispy snack recipes, click here.