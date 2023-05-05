Chutney is a staple in Indian cuisine. From sweet and spicy to tangy and sour, they come in a variety of flavours to suit every palate. All you need to do is, add some chutney to your daily meal and enhance the experience by several notches! One such popular variety across Indian households is the classic pudina (mint) chutney. It is not only flavourful, but also goes well with a variety of dishes. And the best part is, you can easily get it at every grocery store. But let's agree, there's something amazing about the freshly made ones at home. Right? Hence, we always prefer homemade pudina chutney, where the flavours are customised as per our palate. And to help you make the chutney at home perfectly, we have compiled a list of easy tips that you should always keep handy.

How To Store Pudina Chutney To Keep It Fresh For Long?

The best way to store pudina chutney is a clean, air tight container in the refrigerator. It can last for up to a week. If you want to keep it for longer span of time, store the container in freezer. This way, it can last for up to two to three months.

How To Make Pudina Chutney Without A Mixer Grinder Or Blender?

Traditionally, pudina chutney is made using mortar and pestle or grinding stone. Pounding chutney in the traditional way helps enhance the flavours. However, it can be tedious and time taking and hence, people opt for a blender to do the job in minutes.

What Do We Include Pudina Chutney In Our Daily Meals?

In India, pudina has traditionally been used as a digestive aid. It helps soothe the stomach and relieve digestive problems such as bloating, indigestion, and constipation. Apart from this, it may help reduce inflammation and promote weight loss.

Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Pudina Chutney At Home:

1. Use Fresh Mint Leaves

When making pudina chutney at home, the first thing to keep in mind is to use fresh mint leaves. If you don't use fresh leaves, your chutney won't be as flavourful. It's best to pick the leaves from the stem, wash them thoroughly, and dry them before using. This will ensure that your chutney is super flavourful and delicious.

2. Add Ice Cubes While Blending

Once you have fresh mint leaves, it's time to blend them. Use a mixer grinder to blend the chutney into a smooth paste. While doing so, add a few ice cubes or some cold water to it. This will help to give the chutney a bright green colour. Trust us, this tip works wonders.

3. Add Cumin Powder

Another thing you can do while making pudina chutney is to add some cumin powder. This will give the chutney a smoky flavour and enhance its taste. It's best to roast the cumin seeds until fragrant, and then grind them into a fine powder for best results.

4. Add Lemon Juice

To achieve a perfect balance of flavours, add a few drops of lemon juice to the chutney. This will give it a tangy and citrusy flavour. Since lemon is a natural preservative, it also helps to extend its shelf life. Alternatively, you could use tamarind pulp for the same purpose.

5. Add Sugar

Sometimes, pudina chutney can turn out to be quite spicy due to the use of green chilies and other spices. Adding some sugar or jaggery can help to reduce the heat and make the chutney more palatable. It can also help to mask any bitterness from the mint leaves.





Now that you know these tips, keep them in mind the next time you plan to make pudina chutney at home.