Let's admit- we all crave greasy food with our 'sham ki chai'. From kachoris to bread roll, chips, samosa and pakoda, the list of crispy and greasy snacks is never-ending. However, if there's one recipe that we all love to have, it definitely has to be ever so popular - pakoda. It is the easiest thing you can make in a jiffy to pair with your cup of tea. Paneer pakoda, besan pakoda, aloo pakoda, mirchi pakoda, you can literally make pakodas out of any veggie you like. In fact, you can even make pakodas with chicken, egg and meat chunks. However, all these recipes are classics and loved by all. Why not try something else? After all, a little experiment hurt nobody. So, here we bring you a list of pakodas made out of dal. All these recipes are super crispy, indulgent and perfect to pair with your evening cuppa. Let's get started.





Here's A List Of 5 Dal Pakoda Recipes You Must Try

1. Dal Kheera Pakoda

Let's hit the list with this unique combination. Most of the pakodas are made with besan batter, but this kheera pakoda uses ground dal batter, which is spiced with ginger and green chillies. Since only dal is used as the batter and cucumber is fried coated with it, this crispy snack makes for a perfect vegetarian and gluten-free snack as well. Click here for the recipe.

2. Moong Dal Pakoda

Loved by all! This moong dal pakoda is super crunchy, delicious and amazing to pair with your evening tea. Serve them with mint and tamarind chutney and there you get your crunchy and tangy treat right in front of you. Find the recipe here.

3. Urad Dal Pakoda

A famous food from the streets of Kolkata, also known as Biuli Dal Er Boda in Bengali, this vada or pakoda recipe is made with a thick mixture of grounded urad dal, sooji (for crisp), chillies, onion and other tantalising spices you would love. Try it out! Click here for the recipe.

4. Dahi Pakodi

Next up is this dahi pakoda recipe. You must have tried the classic dahi vada recipe. This recipe is almost similar to that. The only difference is it involves fried round pakodas instead of flatten vadas. Click here for the recipe.

5. Methi and Kishmish Dal Pakoda

A combination of sweet and savoury ingredients. This treat would be perfect to pair up with your evening cuppa. Find the recipe here.

So, what are you waiting for? Hurry up, soak dal and try these recipes as your next tea-time meal and let us know how you liked them in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!



