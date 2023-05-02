Pasta is a much-loved Italian dish that has made its place in our hearts. Starting from a classic tomato sauce pasta to creamy white sauce pasta, one can make pasta in a variety of ways in different sauces. But what if we told you that this tasty dish can be prepared in an authentic Indian gravy that is popular not just in India but all around the world? Yes, we are talking about our favourite butter masala sauce that is used in popular dishes like butter chicken and paneer butter masala.





Butter masala pasta is an Indian-style pasta recipe that is prepared in a thick and creamy sauce. This dish is packed with zesty flavours of authentic Indian spices and fresh herbs. The best part of this recipe is that it is loaded with butter that perfectly infuses in the thick sauce. Make this delicious pasta dish in 30 minutes for lunch or dinner and tantalise your taste buds.





How To Make The Butter Masala (Makhani) Sauce:

Cashews are added to the butter masala sauce. Photo Credit: istock

The makhani sauce is the highlight of the dish. This adds the whole flavour to the pasta, so it's important to make it perfect. To prepare this at home, all you need to do is add some oil in a pan and toss cashews in it. Next add dried red chilli, garlic, onion and tomatoes. Cook them for 5 minutes. Keep it aside and let it cool. Now put the mixture in the blender and make a fine paste of it. It it's too thick, add little water to it.





Can You Make The Sauce One Day in Advance?

Yes, if you don't have enough time to make the sauce and pasta at the same time, you can prepare the sauce one day in advance. Make sure you store it in an airtight box and keep it in the refrigerator. However, we suggest using the fresh sauce as it has a rich aroma.

How To Make Desi-Style Butter Masala Pasta | Make Butter Masala Pasta In 30 Minutes:

This recipe is loaded with tasty ingredients. Start with making a perfectly smooth sauce that requires cashews, onion, tomatoes, herbs and spices. Follow the step-by-step instruction shared above. Next, pour some water into a pan and add the pasta to it. Cook the pasta till it's tender.





For the full recipe of butter masala pasta, click here.