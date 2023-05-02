Let's be honest, it's hard to resist a bowl of lip-smackingly delicious chicken strips. They're juicy, spicy, and all things yummy. A plate of chicken with hot sauce can take your taste buds on a joy ride. And today, we're here with the ultimate chicken strips or nuggets recipe, courtesy of Rashi Chowdhary. The best part is yet to come - these are not fried chicken strips. The recipe is healthy as it involves baking the chicken. As per Rashi, the chicken platter is "magic." Don't worry; it's an easy recipe. All you need is almond flour, arrowroot flour, one whipped egg white, salt, pepper, and ginger garlic paste. Mix everything in a bowl and apply the batter properly to the chicken, then put it in the oven. Voila! Your happy treat is ready.





She has also shared a serving tip: "Dip it in a sauce you love and enjoy it with a side of vegetables of your choice. I would make mushrooms sauteed in butter, garlic, and lemon! YUM." Warning: the video will instantly trigger your taste buds. The nutritionist added, "Have this for dinner if you're looking for a fun low-carb option and you're bored with your basic grilled chicken!"





People have already declared this recipe the "yummiest" on social media. One person wrote, "Wow, it looks super yummy and healthy. Thank you for sharing, you're the best." Echoing a similar sentiment, another person said, "It looks yummy."

Well if you are looking for more healthy ideas to cook chicken at home, we have a list of recipes here.





Now, what are you waiting for? Quickly rush to the kitchen and cook up a storm.