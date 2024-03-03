How would you react if someone told you that now you can enjoy the taste of chaat on your weight loss journey? Surprised? Well, don't be. Nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas has shared a lip-smacking recipe of every foodie's love—Bhel chaat. Not only it is delicious but also the powerhouse of nutrition. The nutritionist has dropped a video, demonstrating the making of the dish. Before getting into its recipe, Mohita reveals that her recipe carries 20 g of protein, therefore you can also enjoy it at your dinner time. The clip begins with Mohita mixing a bowl full of soaked mung beans, with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and raw mango. Next, she adds dhania pudina chutney, sweet tamarind chutney, lemon juice, black pepper, and chaat masala. After mixing it all properly, the nutritionist adds the hero ingredient—puffed rice. Wait, there is more. She makes the recipe drool-worthy by topping it with some peanuts, and crushed golgappas. Once mixed properly, she sprinkles chopped coriander leaves and sev on it. Voila! Your protein-loaded bhel chaat is ready.

Sharing the video, Mohita Mascarenhas added a note in the caption, elaborating on the quantities and the soaking details of the beans. Mohita wrote, “Want more chaat recipes? Bhel recipe. Soak 50g of raw mung beans overnight, drain the water, and keep it sprout for a day. When ready, steam the sprouts for 5 minutes and let them cool down. Eat it immediately before it gets soggy. Make it! You'll love it.”

It turns out that the internet loved her recipe. Several users claimed that they tried this recipe and loved it. A few revealed that they gave the recipe their twist, as a comment read, “Made the same with curd and khakra. For my daughter and myself. Loved it.”

A user lauded the dish and wrote, “Looks yummy.”

Another simply wrote, “Wow.”

Apart from these, the comments section was flooded with red hearts and thumbs-up emoticons.

Would you like to try out this recipe?