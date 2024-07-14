Naturals' Tender Coconut ice cream is a perennial favourite. Its refreshing taste and creamy texture offer a welcome escape from the summer heat. But what if you could recreate a similar refreshing taste right at home? After all, "homemade" is better, right? But what if you could recreate that magic right at home? After all, there's something undeniably special about homemade treats. They not only allow you to control the ingredients, ensuring the freshest and most flavorful experience but also imbue the ice cream with a touch of personal pride.





However, before we embark on this delicious journey, let's address a common question: is coconut ice cream actually healthy? While it uses natural ingredients like coconut and avoids artificial flavours and colours, it still contains condensed milk and cream. Moderation is key, but the good news is that coconut flesh boasts a unique nutritional profile. It's a good source of healthy fats and medium-chain triglycerides, which can actually aid digestion and metabolism. So, while it might not be a healthy food, it offers a more balanced alternative to traditional ice creams loaded with sugar and artificial additives.





Now, with the health (or lack thereof) discussion out of the way, let's get down to the fun part: whipping up your own batch of tender coconut ice cream! This recipe is a fantastic way to recreate Naturals' beloved flavour at home, offering you the satisfaction of homemade bliss and the freedom to personalize it to your taste. So, grab your blender, gather your ingredients, and get ready to embark on a delicious adventure!





Now, onto the fun part: whipping up your own batch of tender coconut ice cream! MasterChef Aruna Vijay shared this recipe on her Instagram page and we are very excited to try it. Are you?







How To Make Naturals'-Style Tender Coconut Ice Cream I Naturals' Tender Coconut Ice Cream Recipe:



Step 1: Blend the Coconutty Base

First, grab your trusty blender and add the star of the show - the tender coconut flesh. You can use store-bought frozen coconut malai (scraped coconut meat) for convenience, or scrape it yourself from a fresh tender coconut. Top it up with some refreshing coconut water and creamy coconut milk. Blend this mixture until smooth and well combined.



Step 2: Sweeten and Cream Up

In a separate bowl, whisk together some condensed milk for sweetness. For a lighter option, you could substitute some of the condensed milk with honey or maple syrup. Now, the magic ingredient - whipped cream! Gently fold the whipped cream into the coconut mixture until everything is beautifully incorporated.



Step 3: Freeze and Enjoy!

Pour the ice cream base into a freezer-safe container. Cover it tightly with plastic wrap to prevent ice crystals from forming. Patience is a virtue - send your creation to the freezer for at least 8 hours, or ideally overnight, for a perfectly scoopable texture.





There you have it! Homemade tender coconut ice cream that rivals Naturals' best. Grab a spoon, dig in, and savour the refreshing taste of summer in every bite.