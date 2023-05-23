What do you crave the most in summer? The answer is obvious - it's ice cream. The frozen sweet delight cools down our bodies and senses. But if you want to avoid preservative-laden ice cream packs from the market, make your own ice cream and add a dash of health with this coconut ice cream recipe. Homemade coconut ice cream brings together the rich, velvety goodness of coconut milk with a touch of sweetness that will transport you to a tropical vacation. With just one tender coconut and a few simple ingredients and a little bit of time, you can whip up a batch of this luscious homemade ice cream that is better than store-bought packs.

If you love the unique taste of coconut, homemade coconut ice cream is a refreshing and satisfying treat that will keep you coming back for more. So grab your apron, gather your ingredients, and get ready to scoop into the creamy indulgence.

Is coconut ice cream healthy?

In comparison to regular ice cream, coconut ice cream adds in the various nutritional benefits of coconut. It hydrates you, offers minerals like potassium and boosts your immunity. But ice cream made with coconut is not an exactly healthy dessert, you can just consider it healthier.

Is coconut ice cream better for you than regular ice cream?

Although both coconut ice cream and regular ice cream are high in calories and saturated fats but fats in coconut milk are healthier than the fats of dairy and cream. Also, coconut ice cream is typically lower in cholesterol as compared to regular ice cream. Regular ice cream often contains high levels of cholesterol due to the use of dairy products, while coconut ice cream, being plant-based, is lower in cholesterol levels.

However, it's worth noting that coconut ice cream is still high in fat and sugar and moderation is the key to consuming it.

What is coconut ice cream made of?

Most of the coconut ice creams are an amalgamation of coconut cream and milk, sweetened with sugar. This recipe shared by chef Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel also adds coconut water to make it more hydrating and adds whipping cream and condensed milk to make it creamier.

How To Make Coconut Ice Cream At Home I Homemade Coconut Ice Cream Recipe:

Take a tender coconut, scoop put the coconut flesh and cut into pieces. Put the coconut pieces into a mixer jar, add whipping cream, coconut water that came from the coconut, powdered sugar, some coconut milk and some condensed milk. Blend well and pour the cream into an ice cream tray or mould. Top with some small coconut pieces to add crunch. Cling wrap the tray so that air bubbles are not formed. Keep in the freezer for around 7 hours or overnight to set.

When you take out the tray, remove the cling wrap and take scoops from the ice cream. You can serve them in a coconut shell or any ice cream bowl.

