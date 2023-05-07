The temperature has gone up and with it, our desire to indulge in cold and refreshing treats too has increased. What can be better than some ice cream? In fact, many of us wait for summer to enjoy ice candies, ice creams, and frozen desserts. Now, heading out in the scorching heat to grab a tub of yummy ice cream is not always possible. This is why we like to load our refrigerators with a variety of cold treats to relish at any time of the day. But have you noticed that the ice cream tastes creamy when it is fresh but once the tub is opened and kept in the refrigerator again, it loses its flavour, texture or both? It is important to know the right way to store ice cream so that your treat is as enjoyable as when it was first bought/ made.

Here Are 5 Easy Tips For Storing Ice Cream At Home:

Tip 1: Pay attention to the temperature

When storing ice cream in the refrigerator, make sure that you maintain the temperature between -20 degrees C and -18 degrees C. This is the optimum temperature to keep the ice cream fresh in the freezer,

Tip 2: Avoid storage in freezer doors

Avoid keeping the ice cream container in the freezer door as there could be more fluctuations in the temperature in that area because of frequent opening and closing of the door. Try to place the ice cream in the main part of the freezer. Also, remember to keep it away from uncovered foods and dishes in the freezer.

Tip 3: Use the correct type of container

Always use airtight containers to store your ice cream, including homemade ones. If not, the smells of other items in your freezer may get mixed with that of the ice cream. It may also hamper the texture of the creamy dessert. Check to see if your store-bought ice cream tub has broken or cracked. If yes, you should transfer the ice cream to an airtight box. Additionally, make sure to use a flat container as it will help retain the consistency of the ice cream.

Tip 4: Use plastic wrap or butter paper to avoid ice crystals

If you want to prevent the formation of ice crystals in your ice cream then close the lid properly after relishing the treat. You can also use plastic wrap or butter paper to cover the surface of the ice cream before closing the lid.

Tip 5: Do not allow the ice cream to sit outside for too long

Letting the ice cream melt too much and again putting it in the freezer can ruin the texture of the ice cream. So, scoop out some ice cream in a bowl and keep the tub immediately back in the freezer.





Now that we have learned how to store ice cream properly, let us see the right way to scoop out the cold delight.

How To Scoop Ice Cream Properly? 3 Easy Tips For Scooping Ice Cream:

Tip 1: Don't try scooping immediately

It is advised to take the ice cream out of the freezer around three minutes before you start scooping. This will make the ice cream slightly softer and easy to scoop. If you try scooping it immediately, it may be too hard and may break easily rather than giving you a perfect round shape.

Tip 2: Don't dip the scooper in water

Many people dip the scooper in water before scooping out some ice cream. If you are scooping all the ice cream from that particular container and not storing anything back in the freezer, go ahead. But if you only want one scoop, remember that water can cause ice crystals to form on your ice cream once it's back in the freezer. This can also affect the creaminess. So try using a room-temperature dry scooper.

Tip 3: Make an S shape while scooping

Start scooping around the edges of the container and move your wrist in an 'S' shape as you near the centre. This can help you get that perfect scoop. But don't spend too much time worrying about your scooping because the ice cream will melt! Like all skills, you need to practice it to master it.









