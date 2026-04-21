In the evening, most people enjoy pairing their favourite snacks with a hot cup of tea. There is a wide variety of snacks available, such as biscuits, savoury mixtures (namkeen) and samosas, that go perfectly with tea. These snacks not only enhance the tea time experience but also help satisfy mid evening hunger before dinner. Mathri is a popular tea time snack in many Indian households and is easily available in the market in different flavours. Thanks to its long shelf life, Mathri is also commonly prepared at home and stored, making it convenient to enjoy whenever the craving strikes.





Mathri is also known as Matthi. While many people are familiar with Masala Mathri, Methi Mathri and Achari Mathri, Rajasthani Masala Moong Dal Mathri is a must try variation. This crisp and flavourful snack is prepared using soaked yellow moong dal, wheat flour or refined flour, ghee as shortening (moyan), dried fenugreek leaves and aromatic spices. The Mathris are deep fried slowly on a low flame until golden brown and crunchy. Once prepared, they stay fresh for months when stored correctly. These Mathris are ideal for daily tea time, festive occasions, guest gatherings and even for carrying along while travelling. Here is the authentic method to make Rajasthani Masala Moong Dal Mathri at home.





Also Read: This Spicy Homemade Punjabi Mathari Will Elevate Your Tea Time To A Whole New Level

How To Make Rajasthani Masala Moong Dal Mathri

Ingredients

Yellow moong dal - 1/2 cup

Refined flour (maida) - 11/2 cups

Semolina (sooji) - 2 tablespoons

Ghee - 3-4 tablespoons

Dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) - 1 tablespoon

Carom seeds (ajwain) - 1 teaspoon

Asafoetida (hing) - a pinch

Red chilli powder - 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Salt - to taste

Oil - for deep frying

Water - as required

Step-By-Step Recipe

Prepare The Dal

Soak the yellow moong dal in water for 4-5 hours. Drain completely and grind it into a coarse paste. You may also soak the dal in warm water for one hour if short on time. Ensure the paste is thick and grain free.

Knead The Dough

Transfer the ground dal to a bowl and add maida, sooji, ghee, kasuri methi, ajwain, hing, red chilli powder, turmeric and salt. Mix everything well. Gradually add water and knead into a stiff dough. Cover and rest for 15-20 minutes.

Prepare The Batter

In a small bowl, mix a little maida with a small amount of oil or ghee. Add water to make a thick, smooth paste and keep aside.

Shape The Mathris

Divide the dough into small balls or roll out a large roti. Spread the prepared paste evenly, roll it tightly and cut into small pieces. Gently roll each piece into a small disc.

Fry The Mathris

Heat oil on medium heat, then lower the flame. Fry the Mathris slowly until golden brown and crisp, turning occasionally. Fry in batches and wait until they float to the surface.





Storage





Remove excess oil on tissue paper and allow the Mathris to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.





These crunchy Rajasthani Masala Moong Dal Mathris make a delicious, long lasting snack that pairs perfectly with evening tea.