With the IPL final set to take place later today, excitement is at an all-time high as fans eagerly await the season's biggest clash. The Gujarat Titans will face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Amid the intense preparations and mounting pressure, GT players took a refreshing break from cricket to indulge in a fun-filled panipuri challenge.





In a video shared on the Gujarat Titans' official Instagram handle, Kagiso Rabada, Matthew Hayden, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan (not the actor!) and Sai Sudharsan joined chef Saransh Goila to taste unique panipuri flavours and guess the ingredients behind each bite.





The video begins with Saransh introducing the premise of the challenge. He says, "Aaj Gujarat Titans ki team kitchen me utarne vali hai. Humne unke liye teen unique golgappe banaye hain. Dekhte hai kon sa player teeno guess kar pata hai? [Today, the Gujarat Titans team are going to be in the kitchen. We've made three unique golgappas for them. Let's see which player can guess all three?]"

The tasting started with Thai Curry Pani Puri and moved on to Double Mango Golgappa. The final and trickiest flavour turned out to be passion fruit, which was guessed correctly only by Shahrukh Khan.





Watch the video here:

Earlier, Gujarat Titans players shared their favourite foods to eat in Delhi. Ishant Sharma went straight for chole bhature, while Sai Kishore agreed with his recommendation. Coach Ashish Nehra chose golgappe. Rahmanullah Gurbaz picked palak patta chaat, while Mahipal Lomror also voted for chole bhature.





Anuj Rawat kept it classic with chole kulche. For meat lovers, Mohammed Siraj recommended nalli nihari and biryani. Cricketer Shahrukh Khan gave a restaurant shoutout to "Bukhara at ITC." Shubman Gill backed him, calling Bukhara's dal a must-try in Delhi. Read the full story here.





What do you think of Gujarat Titans' foodie shenanigans? Let us know in the comments below.