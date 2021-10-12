When it comes to comfort food, most of us love to indulge in dal, chawal or roti. But just dal and chawal is not enough to fill our stomachs. With that we usually also make some sabzi and turn our plates into a complete meal. However, cooking these vegetables separately can be hassle at times. To make things easy for you, today we bring you a one-pot recipe called Dalma that combines the deliciousness of dal and the health benefits of vegetables in one bowl. Dalma is a traditional recipe from Odisha that is made from nutritious split chickpeas cooked along with raw papaya, potatoes and masalas.





Odiya cuisine is a mix of regional varieties that bring out a unique flavour that you might have never had before. The cuisine of this region is highly influenced by the food of North India, Bengal and Assam. As these factors form a mélange in Oriya cuisine, the Dalma recipe also comes with a new kind of taste that leaves a strong impression on your mind and palate. So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this dish.

How To Make Dalma | Odiya-Style Dalma Recipe:

To make this dish, pressure cook till one whistle chopped raw papaya, potatoes, split chickpeas, turmeric powder, salt for taste, little water, smashed ginger and whole red chillies. Add mustard oil, bay leaf, paanch poran, cumin seeds, onion, chopped ginger, and split whole green chillies in a pan. Mix them well together. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, salt for taste, sugar and lime. Stir them well. Transfer the daal to the pan. Simmer it for 35-40 minutes. And serve in a bowl!

Make this yummy and delightful recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.



