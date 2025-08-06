Hair fall is one of those frustrating issues that most people face at some point in life. Stress, pollution, hormonal fluctuations, nutritional deficiencies, and even the change in seasons can all lead to excessive shedding. While it is common to rely on oils and salon treatments, what you consume daily plays an equally important role in maintaining hair health. Foods that are rich in nutrients not only nourish your scalp but also encourage healthy regrowth. One such overlooked combination is curry leaves and chana sattu blended into a refreshing glass of chaas. If you are looking for an everyday solution for hair fall, this fuss-free drink might be worth adding to your routine.





Diet And Hair Fall: The Connection You Should Not Ignore

According to a 2009 study, hair is primarily made up of keratin—a type of protein. When your body lacks dietary protein, it focuses on other essential functions, often sidelining hair growth. Iron, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants are also key players in maintaining scalp health and strengthening hair follicles. So, consistently skipping meals or following restrictive diets can gradually weaken your hair from the inside out.

Health Benefits of Curry Leaves for Hair

Adding curry leaves to your daily diet can be more beneficial than simply applying them externally. Here is how they work internally to support hair growth:

1. Packed With Antioxidants

Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin A, flavonoids, and carotenoids that help fight free radicals and prevent follicle damage.

2. May Delay Premature Greying

Used in traditional Indian remedies, curry leaves have long been associated with improving natural hair pigmentation and reducing premature greying.

3. Supports Hair Root Strength

The amino acids in curry leaves can help reinforce the hair shaft from within, making strands stronger over time.

4. Encourages Hair Regrowth

Beta-carotene and B vitamins present in curry leaves work to activate dormant follicles and promote healthy regrowth.

5. Improves Scalp Health

Their antibacterial properties may also help manage dandruff and reduce itchiness, creating a healthier scalp environment.

Why Sattu Is A Powerful Ingredient For Hair Health

While curry leaves take the spotlight, do not overlook what sattu brings to the table. Made from roasted chana (Bengal gram), sattu is a traditional Indian superfood that has quietly powered generations in the eastern belt of the country. It is also packed with nutrients that can support hair strength and scalp health from within.

1. Rich In Plant-Based Protein

Sattu offers a good amount of natural protein, which supports the body's keratin production—crucial for hair structure and strength.

2. Contains Iron And Magnesium

These minerals play an important role in improving blood circulation to the scalp, which may support healthier follicles.

3. High In Fibre

The gut-skin-hair connection is real. Sattu's fibre content supports digestion and helps the body absorb nutrients better, which in turn benefits hair health.

4. Low Glycaemic Index

It helps regulate blood sugar levels, indirectly supporting hormonal balance - often a key factor behind hair fall.





Combining sattu with curry leaves in a curd-based chaas creates a cooling, gut-friendly drink that doubles up as a low-effort hair care tonic.

How To Make Curry Leaves-Sattu Chaas At Home

This simple recipe was shared by nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar. It requires minimal prep and uses pantry staples:

Ingredients:

200 ml curd-based chaas

20 fresh curry leaves

1 tsp chana sattu

Salt, as needed

Method:

Blend Smoothly: Add all ingredients to a blender and mix until frothy. Do Not Strain: Keep the pulp intact to retain maximum fibre and nutrients. Consume Immediately: Drink the chaas fresh to enjoy its full flavour and benefits.

When To Drink This Chaas For Hair Fall Control

As per Sudhakar, this drink can be consumed at any time of the day, but consistency is key. Aim to drink it daily for at least 30 days to notice visible improvements. She also advises avoiding pairing this chaas with very hot meals, as high temperatures may reduce its nutritional effectiveness.

Is Curry Leaves-Sattu Chaas Safe For Daily Consumption?

If you are planning to drink this chaas every day, you might be wondering if there are any downsides. According to nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, this drink is generally safe for most people and can be part of your daily diet—especially when paired with balanced meals and lifestyle changes. However, individual tolerance can vary.

1. Lactose Intolerance:

If you are sensitive to dairy, curd-based chaas may not suit you. Consider using a lactose-free or plant-based alternative after checking with a nutritionist.

2. Body Heat Issues:

Sattu is considered a heating ingredient in Ayurveda. If you tend to overheat easily, observe how your body responds and avoid drinking it in excess.

3. Existing Medical Conditions:

If you have chronic gut issues, thyroid imbalances, or are pregnant or breastfeeding, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional before introducing new remedies to your diet.





Foods To Avoid For Hair Growth

While adding the curry leaves-sattu chaas to your diet is a great start, avoiding certain foods can further enhance your results. These are best limited or eliminated:

1. Sugary Snacks and Beverages

High sugar intake can lead to insulin spikes that may disrupt hormonal balance, which in turn affects hair growth.

2. Deep-Fried Foods

These can increase inflammation in the body and reduce blood circulation to the scalp.

3. Excessive Salt

High salt consumption may dehydrate the scalp and weaken the hair roots, accelerating hair fall.

4. Alcohol

Frequent alcohol consumption can impair nutrient absorption and protein synthesis—both essential for healthy hair.

5. Highly Processed Foods

These foods are often low in essential vitamins and minerals required for strong hair.





By cutting down on these, you create room for more nutrient-dense options that actually support hair health from the inside.

Foods That May Promote Hair Growth

Sudhakar highlights that this chaas works best when combined with a balanced diet. Here are five hair-friendly foods you should consider adding to your meals:

1. Eggs

Rich in protein and biotin, eggs help produce keratin, the building block of hair.

2. Spinach

A plant-based source of iron and vitamin C, spinach helps improve iron absorption and oxygen flow to hair follicles.

3. Nuts and Seeds

A daily dose of almonds, walnuts, or flaxseeds can supply omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and zinc.

4. Sweet Potatoes

These are high in beta-carotene, which your body converts into vitamin A—important for hair strength and shine.

5. Greek Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is packed with protein and probiotics that support both gut and hair health.

Morning Habits To Reduce Hair Fall

Small morning habits can go a long way in supporting your hair. If you are struggling with hair fall, these simple steps might help:

1. Scalp Massage

Massaging your scalp gently increases blood flow and stimulates the roots.

2. Start With Water

A glass of warm water on an empty stomach helps kickstart digestion and overall wellness.

3. Protein-Rich Breakfast

Starting your day with protein-heavy options like eggs or nuts provides early nourishment to hair follicles.

4. Sunlight Exposure

Spend at least 15 minutes in the sun to help your body produce vitamin D, essential for hair growth.





