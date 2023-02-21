Having eggs for breakfast first thing in the morning has become like second nature for us. Whether it is a scrumptious egg bhurji or a flavourful omelette, there is so much variety to choose from. Eggs are not just delicious but also extremely satiating and loaded with good protein. And we just can't get enough of them! If you are an egg-lover just like us, we have exactly what you need. This delicious shakshuka recipe has a desi twist to it and makes for a delightful addition to your breakfast menu. But what exactly is this dish and where does it come from? Can it be made using household ingredients or does it require any specific ones? Here's all you need to know.

What Is Shakshuka?

Shakshuka is North African and is eaten for breakfast. Literally translating to a 'mixture', it is traditionally made with tomatoes, onions and eggs. Poached eggs are added to a scrumptious tomato-onion sauce and seasoned with spices such as garlic and pepper. It is quite easy to make and can be customised in many different ways.

History Of Shakshuka

It is said that Shakshuka originated from Maghreb or North Africa. It became popular since it was an affordable yet delicious meal idea that could easily be made at home. Later, it spread to areas like Israel, Libya, Morocco and Turkey. The dish has also spread to Spain and is often eaten with their sausage Chorizo.

How To Make Desi Egg Shakshuka | Desi Version Of Shakshuka Recipe

Chef Anahita Dhondy took to Instagram to share a desi version of Shakshuka that had quite an interesting twist to it. "An Indian version of Shakshuka probably always existed but we really never named it. This Desi Shakshuka is just so brilliant, I am a big egg fan for breakfast and I think it is the easiest and the best breakfast one can have. It is a perfect breakfast if you are short of time and bored of the super old omelette," she wrote in the caption.

Here Is The Full Recipe For Desi Shakshuka Shared By Anahita Dhondy:

Ingredients:

Eggs - 4/6

Tomatoes - 4, chopped

Onions - 2, chopped

Green chillies - 2

Tomato Ketchup - 1Tbsp

Ginger Garlic Paste - 1tsp

Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

Tomato Puree- 100 gms

Garam Masala - a pinch (optional)

Salt to taste

Ketchup - 1tbsp

Oil

Method:





1. In a skillet of heated oil, sauté onion till translucent add ginger garlic paste and green chillies. Then add tomatoes and salt. Let the tomatoes cook for about 4-5 mins. Add red chilli powder and garam masala to this.





2. Add 2 tbsp water to this and cook with the lid on for another 5 mins.





3. Now add 1/2 tomato purée to this. And let it cook for another 5-7 mins with the lid on.





4. Time to break in the eggs! make some space using the spatula for the eggs, and break open eggs in the skillet as shown in the video. Put the lid on and cook for another 5-8 mins on low flame. And it's done! Enjoy with your favourite bread.

Watch The Full Recipe Of Desi Shakshuka By Anahita Dhondy: