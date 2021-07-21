Tomatoes are an essential part of our daily diet. Whether you are making dal sabzi for lunch or planning to have a pizza for dinner, all types of cuisines have tomatoes at their core. Even though the tomato is not a native fruit of our country (yes, it is a fruit, not a vegetable), it has managed to become an inseparable part of our food culture. But what is so magical about this fruit that we use so often?

Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants.

Tomatoes are high in water content and are relatively low in calories and carbohydrates. One hundred grams of tomatoes only contains 18 calories. They are also full of anti-oxidants which helps in metabolizing food. Tomatoes also have high fibre content, making them good for digestion and it encourages the production of amino acids that are important in enhancing the body's fat-burning ability. And that's not all, tomatoes have many more health benefits that you can check out here:Tomatoes For Weight Loss: 5 Reasons Why You Must Include Tomatoes In Your Weight Loss Plan

Here are 5 Tomato-Based recipes that will help with your weight loss:

1.Tomato Soup





This is a no muss no fuss soup that is enjoyed by all generations. Not only is tomato soup tasty but it is full of nutrition. All you need to make this soup are basic ingredients that are easily available everywhere. Here is how you can make it at home: This 3-Ingredient Tomato Soup Is Just What You Need To Amp Up Your Weight Loss Diet

Basil is a great addition to the bruschetta as it add flavour and nutrients.

2.Bruschetta

Bruschetta is the easiest dish you can ever make. It is ready in minutes and you don't even have to turn on the burner. All you need are tomatoes, olive oil, multigrain bread and seasoning and you will be able to make this Italian delicacy. Here is how you can make it at home: Give Your Bruschetta A Sweet Makeover With This Guilt-Free Recipe





3.Shakshuka





We always used to put tomatoes in our eggs, why not put eggs in our tomatoes? This tomato-based Mediterranean egg dish gained a lot of buzz last year thanks to social media and ever since its discovery it has had a fan following of its own. Here is how you can make it at home: Protein-Rich Breakfast: Eggs-Based Shakshuka Is The New Trending Lockdown Recipe You Must Try











You can add any vegetable that you like as a stuffing

4.Stuffed Tomatoes





Stuffed tomatoes not only look appealing, but it is also rich in vitamins and proteins thanks to the stuffing of the tomato. There something joyful about biting into a crunchy tomatoes and tasting the smooth texture of paneer. Here is how you can make it at home: Stuffed Tomatoes





5.Tomato Rasam





Rasam is one of the most beloved dishes in South Indian cuisine, a cuisine that is already popular for its healthy dishes. This spicy soup is delicious and it is almost fat-free. Here is how you can make it at home : South Indian Recipes: How To Make Tomato Rasam, The Easy Way! (Recipe Video Inside)











Try out one of these recipes and let us know!