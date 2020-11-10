SEARCH
When Is Dhanteras 2020? Date, Time And Food Rituals Of The Festival

Also known as Dhantryodashi, Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 10, 2020 14:38 IST

Highlights
  • Diwali is the festival of lights
  • People light diyas on the night of Dhanteras
  • People also consider Dhanteras an auspicious day to make big purchases

One of our most favourite festivals, Diwali is just around the corner. Dazzling diyas, bright lights, ghee-laden sweets, crispy snacks and some festive shopping, the thought of Diwali charges us up instantly. Diwali is one of India's most ancient festivals, and needless to say, some of the rituals and traditions also go back to that era. For instance, this interesting practice of buying precious metal on the day of Dhanteras. So what is Dhanteras? Why is the occasion considered so auspicious among Hindus? Let's find out.

Dhanteras 2020 Date And Puja Time:

Dhanteras Puja on Friday, November 13, 2020

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 05:57 PM to 05:59 PM

Yama Deepam on Friday, November 13, 2020

Pradosh Kaal - 05:57 PM to 08:29 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:02 PM to 08:03 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 09:30 PM on Nov 12, 2020

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 05:59 PM on Nov 13, 2020

(Source: Drikpanchang.com)

On this auspicious day Hindus worship the Goddess Laxmi.
Photo Credit: iStock

Significance Of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is celebrated one or two days before Diwali. ‘Dhan' in Hindi refers to wealth. It is believed that the ‘big' purchases you make on this day yield good luck in matters of wealth and prosperity. People who do not have to buy anything significant, often make a token purchase like thali, spoons, bowls etc.

Also known as Dhantryodashi, Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

On the night of Dhanteras people often light a bunch of diyas outside their house. Many people set out to purchase big ticket items like automobiles, mobiles, gold and silver. On the Dhanteras day, many Maharashtrian households follow this unique ritual of pounding coriander seeds or ‘dhane' with jaggery and serve in prasad. Other prasad staples are malpua and kheel.

Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali 2020!

Comments

Tags:  DiwaliDhanterasDiwlai 2020
