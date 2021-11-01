Diwali is just around the corner and preparations are at full swing. People are busy cleaning houses, decorating with lights, diyas and rangolis. Alongside, many of us are buying new appliances to upgrade our home setup during this time of the year. Diwali is one of the most significant festivals among Hindus, and needless to say, it includes various traditions that go back thousands of years. One such tradition is Dhanteras. So, what is Dhanteras? To begin with, 'dhan' in Hindi refers to wealth. It is believed that making 'big' purchases on this day yield good luck in matters of wealth and prosperity.

Dhanteras 2020 Date And Puja Time:

This year, Dhanteras Puja falls on on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.





Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 06:49 PM to 08:26 PM





Yama Deepam - on Tuesday, November 2, 2021





Pradosh Kaal - 06:00 PM to 08:26 PM





Vrishabha Kaal - 06:49 PM to 08:53 PM





Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 11:31 AM on Nov 02, 2021





Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 09:02 AM on Nov 03, 2021





(Source: Drikpanchang.com)

Significance Of Dhanteras | Things To Buy:

Also known as Dhantryodashi, Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. On this day, people buy gold, silver, utensils, kitchen appliances and more. From basic bowls and spoons to refrigerators and microwaves - people make different types of purchases during Dhanteras.

Considering this, we bring 5 utensils options that you can buy during Dhanteras 2021:

1.Kitchen Essentials Stainless Steel Cook And Serve Set:

Made of stainless steel, this serveware comes in a set of two handis and lids. Alongside, this set comes with a rack to place the serveware when hot. From rice to dal and sabzi - you can keep anything and everything in these handi-shaped bowls.

2.Kitchen Essentials Stainless Steel Steamer

Love momos? Then this steamer is a must-have at home. It is made of stainless steel and comes with glass lid to see through while your food is getting steamed. Besides momos, you can make, idli, modak, Bengali pitha etc in this steamer.





3.Kitchen Essentials Tawa

Dosa, roti and parathas are staples in almost every Indian household. Keeping this in mind, we bring you a tawa option that can be an ideal option for your daily use. And the best part is, this tawa is both induction and gas-stove friendly.











4.Kitchen Essentials Base Kadai

Let's agree- kadai is a must-have in every household. Here we bring you a kadai option that is both induction and gas stove-friendly and comes with a glass lid. It has 3-litre capacity and is ideal for a family of 4-5 people





5.Kitchen Essentials Stainless Steel Milk Pan

A milk pan is another must-have utensil at every house. Besides boiling milk, you can use it to make soup, chai, coffee and more. It is made of good quality stainless steel and is induction-friendly.





















