Diabetes Diet: How To Eat Apples To Manage Blood Sugar

Diabetes mellitus has taken the entire world of health and nutrition by storm. Along with obesity, the cases of diabetes are also growing at an epidemic rate worldwide. Diabetes currently afflicts millions of individuals across the globe, and if a study conducted by Lancet Journal is to be believed, about 98 million Indians are at risk of developing diabetes by the end of the year 2030. Diabetes is a condition that is marked by raised blood sugar levels. While there is no concrete cure for the condition as yet, experts believe that you can help manage diabetes with the help of your diet. Steer clear of refined and processed food, according to studies they may prove detrimental for your blood sugar levels. It is a good idea to supplement your diet with a lot of fruits and veggies. But the kind of fruit you pick also plays a crucial role in diabetes management. Mangoes and chikoo, though very nutritious, are packed with natural sugars, which is why diabetics are often asked to avoid them. And what about apples? Apples are very sweet too. Are they unsafe as well? Not really. Apples are rich with both soluble and insoluble fibres. Fibres do not get digested quickly and take their own time to break down and digest, which enables gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream. Apples have a low GI index of 38 that ensure there are no major blood sugar fluctuations when you eat them. The carbohydrate content of apple is also very low; 100 grams of apples contain only 14 grams of carbohydrates.

Now, if you are wondering how to eat them to yield maximum benefits out of it. We are here to help!





Here are some tips to eat apples in a diabetes diet:

1. Have them raw with peels on: You can tuck into them raw. Make sure you do not take the peels off. They contain immense amount of fibre and antioxidants. Always wash them well. To make apples look shiny, some shopkeepers coat them with wax.





2. Salads: Apple salads are a fun way to experiment with apples. You can chop fresh apples and mix them up with anything you want feta, walnuts, and many different kind of herbs. Here are five apple salad recipes that diabetics may want to include in their diet.





Diabetes Diet: Apple salads are a fun way to experiment with apples

3. Sweet Cravings? Try apple Crumble: Diabetes and desserts do not go hand in hand. But there is no harm in looking for recipes, which can appease your sweet tooth and yet not topple your blood sugar levels. This oats and apple crumble could be the dessert you were looking for! Full of textures and flavours, this treat is ideal for days you are craving something sweet. But make sure you do not over-indulge as that may hamper your blood sugar levels.





3. Avoid Apple Juice: Always try to have apples fresh and whole. Avoid apple juice. Juicing apple may make you lose out on essential fibres that help prevent blood sugar spikes. The high sugar content of the juice may prove detrimental.





(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: Bajre Ki Khichdi Benefits And Recipe To Regulate Blood Sugar)





Diabetes Diet: Always try to have apples fresh and whole

4. Eat in Moderation: This is the golden rule you have to keep in mind at all times. All fruits, no matter how nutritious they are, must be had in moderation. Portion control is key for diabetes management.





Keep these tips in mind and munch away!







