  Diabetes Diet: 5 Delicious Apple Salads You May Include In Your Diabetes Diet

Apples are packed with dietary fibre, which makes it ideal for weight loss. These dietary fibres may even help manage some symptoms of diabetes.

NDTV Food Desk  |  Updated: July 30, 2019 13:47 IST

Let's admit it, apples have an enviable fan-base. Apples are liked by children, adults and just about any fussy-eater in this world. Crunchy and oh-so-delectable, apples are easy to grab and bite into, which is perhaps why many people carry an apple as a snack in their bags. Apples are so incredibly versatile that they are used in numerous dishes too. From pies, sauces, salads, smoothies, cakes and crumble, you can make a plethora of dishes with a handful of apples. Apples are teeming with number of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that could help boost your bone, skin and digestive health. Apples are packed with dietary fibre, which makes it ideal for weight loss. These dietary fibres may even help manage some symptoms of diabetes.


Diabetes Management: How Eating Apples May Help Manage Diabetes 


Since apples are a rich source of fibre, they do not get digested easily and enable slow release of sugar in the blood stream, thereby preventing blood sugar spikes. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Fructose and antioxidant polephenols in apples improve the metabolic balance and slow the rate at which sugar is absorbed in the bloodstream." 

Diabetes Diet: Since apples are a rich source of fibre, they do not get digested easily and enable slow release of sugar

Here are some delicious apple-based salads you may wish to include in your diabetes diet. 


1. Spiced Paneer, Channa and Apple Salad

Boiled chickpeas, spiced paneer chunks and crunchy apples, this salad is full of textures and flavours that are sure to find a room in your heart. Both chickpea and paneer are a good source of plant-based protein. Diabetics should supplement their diet with enough protein. 

2. Green Apple Salad

Made with the goodness of green apples, olives, spring onions, coriander leaves and olive oil, this Thai-Inspired salad is a bodacious and flavourful treat. The salad uses honey; if your blood sugar levels have been inconsistent for a while, it is advised to skip honey. 

Diabetes diet: This Thai-Inspired salad is a bodacious and flavourful treat

3. Apple and Celery Salad

Low-cal, easy-to-make and perhaps the quickest salad you can make yourself among all these options. Just like apple, celery too is super low on calories and high on fibre. It is also rich in potassium, that helps keep your blood pressure in check.

4. Apple, Pine Nut Salad

With nutty, crunchy and delicious mild flavours, this salad is hearty mix of all things nice and nutritious. The salad is replete with the goodness of saunf, onions, cherry tomatoes, apples, pine nuts, coriander and lettuce. A must-try.

5. Avocado, Apple and Spinach Salad

To make this leafy and crunchy salad, you need to mix together some fresh baby spinach leaves with sliced apples, freshly cut avocado, feta cheese, dried cranberries and walnuts. Toss them up in apple cider vinaigrette. 

Diabetes Diet: Apples are packed with dietary fibre


Slurping already? Try these yummy apple salads at home and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below. 

