Diabetes Diet: This Delicious Dahi Bhindi Recipe May Help Keep Your Blood Sugar Stable (See Video)

Okra is a rich source of many nutrients, including fibre, vitamin B6, and folate.

Diabetes is a common metabolic disorder, which is caused by rapid blood sugar (glucose) fluctuations in the body. According to estimates, by the year 2030, about 98 million Indians are most likely to suffer from the condition. Diabetics need to be very careful about their diet, sometimes even the most 'healthiest' of ingredients could cause blood sugar surge. Fortunately, there are many common fruits and vegetables that may help ensure that your blood sugar levels are steady. Okra, or bhindi, is one such vegetable that could do wonders for diabetes management.











Here's How Bhindi Could Ensure Healthy Diabetes Management

According to Bangalore-based nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, bhindi is packed with healthy soluble and insoluble fibres. Fibres ensure slow release of sugars and helps stimulate insulin activity. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing house, okra is "a rich source of many nutrients, including fibre, vitamin B6, and folate. B vitamins slow the progress of diabetic neuropathy and reduce levels of homocysteine, a risk factor for this disease. The soluble fibre also helps to stabilise blood sugar levels."





This delicious Dahi Bhindi recipe by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi is an interesting spin to your regular bhindi sabzi. The smooth and silky texture of this preparation is sure to impress even the fussiest of eaters. She posted the video on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. The ingredients used in the recipe are very common and can be easily found in your neighbourhood market. In addition to bhindi, the recipe also uses onions, turmeric and cumin powder - all of which are known to have certain anti-diabetic properties. The dahi bhindi recipe also packs the goodness of yogurt, onion seeds red chilli powder and green chillies.







Here's the recipe of Dahi Bhindi that you can try at home. Do tell us how you liked the recipe:



