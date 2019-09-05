SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Diabetes Diet: This Delish Broccoli Salad Is Ideal To Keep Your Blood Sugar Level In Check

Diabetes Diet: This Delish Broccoli Salad Is Ideal To Keep Your Blood Sugar Level In Check

While it is hard to reverse diabetes, but you can definitely keep your blood sugar levels in check by ensuring few healthy dietary practices.

Edited by Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: September 05, 2019 17:31 IST

Reddit
Diabetes Diet: This Delish Broccoli Salad Is Ideal To Keep Your Blood Sugar Level In Check

Diabetes is also closely interlinked with obesity.

Diabetes is currently one of the most common metabolic disorders in the world. The condition is characterised by elevated blood sugar levels. The blood sugar fluctuations can take a toll on the health of your kidneys and heart. Diabetes is also closely interlinked with obesity. According to a study published in The Lancet, about 98 million Indians would be diabetic by the year 2030. Lack of awareness, poor diet and lifestyle habits, could make diabetes management a tough task. Diet plays a very crucial role in managing the condition. While it is hard to reverse diabetes, but you can definitely keep your blood sugar levels in check by ensuring few healthy dietary practices.

Also Read: 

If you are a diabetes patient, you should ideally keep a safe distance from junk and processed foods. It is also advisable to avoid sugary goods (read: ketchup, aerated drinks and fruit cereals). Diabetics should supplement their diet with fibre-rich food. Fibre takes time to break down, due to which, the release of sugar in the bloodstream is slow. This further ensures that there are no abrupt blood sugar spikes. Green leafy and cruciferous vegetables are often high in fibre and low in starchy carbs. Green vegetables may have a mixed fan base, but there is no contesting the fact that they are super nutritious. Most of them are amazingly versatile too! You can toss them up in salads, use them in soups, blend them in smoothies and what not.

bj7bi9dIf you are a diabetes patient, you should ideally keep a safe distance from junk and processed foods.

Also Read: 

This pepper and broccoli salad packs an eclectic mix of veggies that is sure to impress. Brimming with the goodness of red bell pepper, carrot and celery, this salad is all things nutritious and nice. You can do away with sugar in the recipe. The star of this salad in our view is the broccoli. Not only does it add that extra crunch; it also takes the texture of this salad to a whole new level. But broccoli may also do wonders for diabetes management. Did you know that hundred grams of broccoli only contains 7 grams of carbohydrates? It also has a very low GI of 15. The study published in the International Journal of Food Science Nutrition studied the effect of broccoli sprouts on insulin resistance in type-2 diabetic patients. It was revealed that broccoli helped improve insulin activity.  



Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.

Comments

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  DiabetesBroccoli
Weight Loss: 3 Makhana-Based Snacks You Can Prepare Using Just Three Ingredients
Weight Loss: 3 Makhana-Based Snacks You Can Prepare Using Just Three Ingredients
Consuming 2 Diet Drinks A Day Can Increase Risk Of Death: Study
Consuming 2 Diet Drinks A Day Can Increase Risk Of Death: Study

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 