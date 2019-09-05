Diabetes Diet: This Delish Broccoli Salad Is Ideal To Keep Your Blood Sugar Level In Check

Diabetes is also closely interlinked with obesity.

Diabetes is currently one of the most common metabolic disorders in the world. The condition is characterised by elevated blood sugar levels. The blood sugar fluctuations can take a toll on the health of your kidneys and heart. Diabetes is also closely interlinked with obesity. According to a study published in The Lancet, about 98 million Indians would be diabetic by the year 2030. Lack of awareness, poor diet and lifestyle habits, could make diabetes management a tough task. Diet plays a very crucial role in managing the condition. While it is hard to reverse diabetes, but you can definitely keep your blood sugar levels in check by ensuring few healthy dietary practices.





Also Read: Broccoli Nutrition: This Nutritional Showstopper Can Do Wonders For Your Health





If you are a diabetes patient, you should ideally keep a safe distance from junk and processed foods. It is also advisable to avoid sugary goods (read: ketchup, aerated drinks and fruit cereals). Diabetics should supplement their diet with fibre-rich food. Fibre takes time to break down, due to which, the release of sugar in the bloodstream is slow. This further ensures that there are no abrupt blood sugar spikes. Green leafy and cruciferous vegetables are often high in fibre and low in starchy carbs. Green vegetables may have a mixed fan base, but there is no contesting the fact that they are super nutritious. Most of them are amazingly versatile too! You can toss them up in salads, use them in soups, blend them in smoothies and what not.

If you are a diabetes patient, you should ideally keep a safe distance from junk and processed foods.

Also Read: Diabetes Diet: 5 Foods And Herbs That May Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels





This pepper and broccoli salad packs an eclectic mix of veggies that is sure to impress. Brimming with the goodness of red bell pepper, carrot and celery, this salad is all things nutritious and nice. You can do away with sugar in the recipe. The star of this salad in our view is the broccoli. Not only does it add that extra crunch; it also takes the texture of this salad to a whole new level. But broccoli may also do wonders for diabetes management. Did you know that hundred grams of broccoli only contains 7 grams of carbohydrates? It also has a very low GI of 15. The study published in the International Journal of Food Science Nutrition studied the effect of broccoli sprouts on insulin resistance in type-2 diabetic patients. It was revealed that broccoli helped improve insulin activity.











Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



