Diabetes Diet: This Delish Chaat Recipe May Help Keep Your Blood Sugar Levels Stable

About 98 million Indians are at a risk of developing diabetes by the year 2030

Monsoons are here and so are our seasonal cravings. While it is okay to indulge once in a while, if you happen to be a diabetic, you would know the price of frequent indulgence on your glucose levels. Roadside snacks like dahi bhalla, jalebi, aloo tikki, may prove detrimental to your blood glucose levels, as they are generally rich in refined carbs and sugar. Diabetes is a condition marked by elevated blood sugar levels. According to a study conducted by Lancet Journal, about 98 million Indians are at a risk of developing diabetes by the year 2030. Lack of awareness and poor dietary and lifestyle choices may make diabetes a worrisome condition. If nothing is done to control diabetes, it could hamper your kidneys, heart and eyes. Diabetes is also closely linked to fluctuations in weight. But does that mean you should fear experimenting with food and flavours? Not at all!





With homemade dishes and good quality ingredients, you can appease your cravings at home without feeling guilty. You would be surprised to know the range of dishes you can prepare with your healthy kitchen ingredients that not only keep a check on your grease and sugar intake but also ensure that your sugar levels do not spike.





Diabetes Management: Why You Should Consider Including This Healthy Chaat To Your Diet

For instance, this three-bean chaat recipe may come to your rescue in managing blood sugar levels. Come monsoons, and our cravings have no limit. Chaat can be anything that compels you to lick your fingers and your plates clean. Sure, the ones that you find on streets are toothsome and tantalising, but that does not mean that the kind of chaat you prepare at home needs to be bland and boring.





The three-bean chaat is teeming with goodness of cooked rajma beans,cooked chana,cooked chowli beans and green beans, all of which are good source of fibre. Fibre enables slow release of sugar in the bloodstream, which further ensures that your blood sugar levels do not spike instantly. The recipe also uses potatoes; we would recommend that you do away with them as potatoes are high in simple carbs that may have an impact on your blood sugar levels. You can use sweet potatoes instead. Sweet potatoes are a good source of complex carbs that get digested slowly and ensure that your blood glucose levels are stable. For the dressing, this delectable chaat uses a very healthy and yummy mix of olive oil, lemon juice, chaat masala and chopped coriander. So what are you waiting for now, don your apron and start cooking!









