Monsoon Weight Loss Diet: Surprise Your Family With These Guilt-Free Dahi Bhallas This Season

The nip in the air has fuelled our cravings for all things good and greasy.

From chaats, pakoras, to bhuttas and masala chai, monsoon is a big affair for foodies in India. The nip in the air has fuelled our cravings for all things good and greasy. Now if you are heading out for your fill of tangy chaat, we would not stop you. But make sure you go to a trusted place, so that you do not catch any infection, or better still, make some at home. Making chaat at home is an ideal way to keep seasonal infections at bay. You have full control over the ingredients you use. You can always mix and match and give classic chaat items your own spin.





In this recipe of guilt-free dahi bhalla, YouTuber and Vlogger Ananya Banerjee re-imagines the classic in her own way. The recipe posted on the YouTube Channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee' is ideal for those who are on a diet. The bhallas here are not fried but steamed. They are also made with protein-rich urad dal and moong dal. In this weather, where your immunity levels take a dip, you must eat foods that bolster up your gut. Curd is a probiotic and a super healthy food for your gut. So do not be stingy with 'dahi' in your 'dahi bhallas'. You can monitor the spice quotient of the snack suiting your preferences.

Here's the recipe of guilt-free dahi bhallas:

