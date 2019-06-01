SEARCH
NDTV Food Desk  |  Updated: June 01, 2019 15:45 IST

Diabetes Diet: This Diabetic-Friendly Whole Wheat Dosa Is A Perfect Breakfast Meal (Video)

Including more whole grains like whole wheat may keep your blood sugar levels in control.

Highlights
  • Whole grains may delay the absorption of glucose in the blood
  • Including more whole grains like whole wheat may manage your diabetes
  • Try this delicious whole wheat dosa recipe at home

For diabetics, keeping their sugar levels in control is of utmost importance. What they should do to keep their insulin level in check within a matter of days! Generally, maintaining a strong routing and a healthy diet with regular workout may help in attaining the normal sugar level. But, it is never as simple as that. It requires a lot of dedication and focus on the efforts to manage diabetes naturally. One must be watchful of their sugar intake; moreover, paying close attention to your diet may help you speed up the process. It is very important to keep a track of what you eat. Many health experts and nutritionists vouch for the daily consumption of whole grains, considering they are power-packed with essential nutrients required by the human body. 

In fact, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has recommended that adults should consume at least half of their grains as whole grains. Whole grains are rich in fibre that can help to delay the absorption of glucose in the blood. This will reduce the chances of spiking blood sugar levels that can be dangerous for diabetics. Furthermore, whole grains like oats and brown rice are deemed as low-glycaemic foods that also prevent spiking blood sugar levels, reducing the chances of developing type-2 diabetes.

Including more whole grains like whole wheat may keep your blood sugar levels in control. Try this delicious whole wheat dosa recipe, shared by famous vlogger Manjula Jain, at home that will not only help manage your diabetes but will also tantalise your taste buds.

Here's How To Make Diabetic-Friendly Whole Wheat Dosa At Home:



