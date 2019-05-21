Ketogenic Diet For Weight Loss: Try This Keto-Friendly Dosa Recipe For A High-Fat Breakfast Meal

Keto dosa recipe is for those who want a high-fat breakfast. (representative image)

Highlights Ketogenic diet demands a high-fat breakfast meal

Keto-friendly dosa recipe replaces rice flour with almond flour

The coconut chutney is also rich in fats due to the tender coconut meat

Ketogenic diet is a popular weight loss diet that has seen a stellar rise in popularity over the past few years. The diet is basically a low-carb, high-fat diet that claims to have a number of health benefits, including better weight management, reduced hunger pangs, better control over blood sugar levels, improved brain function, among others. The diet is said to work by making the body shift from burning carbohydrates to produce energy and to burning fat as the primary fuel. Ketogenic diet is not easy to follow, but a large number of people have started to follow this extremely low-carb diet that is said to be an effective weight loss strategy. As the diet grows in popularity around the globe, the demand for more and more 'Keto-friendly' foods, dishes and products is also growing.





Even in India, a number of celebrities, including Bollywood star Huma Qureshi, Tanmay Bhat, Karan Johar etc., have been known to follow the Ketogenic diet to lose a lot of weight and become fit. The diet reduces the quantity of carbs consumed per day, to less than 50 grams. Ketogenic dieters have to consume around 70 to 80 percent of their daily calories from fats, around 10 to 20 percent from proteins and around 5 to 10 percent from carbs. Ketogenic diet must include meals that are rich in sources of fats like healthy cheeses, coconut oil, ghee, egg yolks, etc. This is why Keto-friendly recipes must have a high fat content and must be moderated to eliminate the amount of carbs in them.

Also Read: Keto Cycling: This Latest Weight Loss Diet Lets You Eat Carbs On Ketogenic Diet!





Indian Ketogenic Diet: Desi Keto-Friendly Dosa Recipe

Indians may find it easy to adapt their meals to the demands of the Ketogenic diet as we regularly use Keto-friendly ingredients like ghee and coconut oil in our meals. South Indian cuisine, in particular, makes use of the coconut oil abundantly. The oil is rich in healthy fats, which are said to improve the level of good cholesterol or high density lipoprotein (HDL) in the blood and reduce the levels of triglycerides and bad cholesterol. Dosa is the favoured breakfast food for South Indians around the world. This Keto-friendly dosa recipe replaces the rice flour for the batter with almond flour and includes fat-rich mozzarella and coconut milk in it. The almond flour also fulfills protein requirements while acting as a viable alternative to carb-rich rice flour.





Also Read: Veg Keto Recipes: 6 Recipes for Perfect Indian Ketogenic Diet





Keto-Friendly Desi Breakfast Recipe: The recipe of Keto-friendly dosa below has been created by Chef Gajendra at Cafe Bokan, Delhi.

Ketogenic diet: Keto dosa recipe is high in fat and low in carbs (representative image)





Ingredients:





For the Dosa-





18 grams almond flour

15 grams shredded mozzarella

30 ml coconut milk

Salt to taste, a pinch

Cumin powder, a pinch

Hing or asafoetida

For the Coconut Chutney-





100 grams coconut meat

10 grams ginger

1 green chilly

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp curry leaves

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1 dried red chilly

Salt to taste

A pinch of hing or asafoetida

Method:





For the Dosa - Mix all ingredients together and form the batter. Pour the batter in a lightly oiled, non-stick, frying pan and spread. Cook on a medium heat till the bottom starts to brown and the batter cooks all the way through, and the sides begin to lift a bit from the pan. Fold over and serve with the coconut chutney.



For the Chutney - Blend together the coconut, chilly, salt and ginger with some water to make coarse chutney. Heat the coconut oil in a pan and add in the mustard seeds, dried red chili, curry leaves and hing. Once the mustard seeds start popping, pour the hot oil and spices mixture over the chutney and mix well.

Make sure you consult a nutritionist or a dietitian before starting on any extremely restrictive diet like the ketogenic diet.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



