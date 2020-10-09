Diabetes Diet: This Stuffed Ragi <i>Roti</i> Could Be The Healthiest Way To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Ragi (nachni) is often suggested to diabetics since it helps in maintaining blood sugar levels.

Diabetes is perhaps one of the biggest challenges faced by many people around the world. A lifestyle disease, diabetes is distinguished by elevated blood sugar levels. It is an irreversible condition where one can only manage the symptoms and your diet plays a major role in managing it. As per many health experts and nutritionists, small meals at regular intervals full of fibre and antioxidants (and devoid of sugar) is ideal for someone suffering from diabetes.





Choosing what to eat and what to avoid can be quite a task. But our desi meals can easily be moulded into healthy, diabetic-friendly ones by tweaking certain ingredients and veggies here and there. Roti (or bread) is an essential part of an Indian meal and you'll be surprised to know that one can make a wholesome meal out of just roti! While most of us use whole wheat flour to make rotis, one can simple add or replace it with ragi flour or finger millet. Ragi (nachni) is often suggested to diabetics since it helps in maintaining blood sugar levels. In addition to that, ragi is rich in dietary fibre which keeps the cravings at bay and maintains the digestive pace, subsequently, keeping blood sugar in control.

There could be many ways to include ragi in your diet, and this stuffed ragi roti seems to be one of the perfect ways for a light yet wholesome meal for those managing diabetes. Not only is it absolutely healthy and fulfilling but is also delicious and flavourful. The vegetables stuffed in ragi roti are fibre-rich and brimming with antioxidants. Bitter-gourd, especially, contains active substances that lend anti-diabetic properties like charantin, which is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect and an insulin-like compound known as polypeptide-p. Here's how you can make stuffed ragi roti.





Ragi flour is said to be a better alternative to regular whole wheat flour.

Stuffed Ragi Roti Recipe:

Ingredients-





- Dough:





- Ragi flour- 1/2 cup





- Whole Wheat Flour- 1/2 cup





- Water- as needed





- Salt- As per taste





For Stuffing-





- Bitter gourd (chopped)- 1 tbsp





- Fenugreek leaves (chopped)- 2 tbsp





- Spinach (chopped)- 2 tbsp





- Cauliflower (grated)- 2 tbsp





- Green chillies (finely chopped)- 1 tsp





- Ginger (chopped)- 1/2 tsp





- Salt- As per taste





- Oil- 1 tsp





Method:





Prepare the dough:





1. Combine all the ingredients for the dough together. Add water and knead soft dough.





2. Divide the dough into the number of rotis you want to make and keep aside.





Prepare the stuffing:





1. Mix all the vegetables together with ginger, chillies and salt to prepare a smooth stuffing.





2. Now roll one portion of the divided dough into a circle.





3. Put some amount of stuffing in the middle of circle, fold the dough from all sides and seal it. You can use a pinch of oil to seal well.





4. Roll it again over some flour and cook it over a hot non-stick pan with ghee or oil .





5. Repeat the process with rest of the divided dough. Serve hot.





Be careful to prepare the vegetable stuffing right before making the rotis since the veggies would start to get watery.





Try these diabetic-friendly, nutritious stuffed rotis for lunch next and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







