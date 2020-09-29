7 Chillas (Or Cheelas) You Can Have For Breakfast To Manage Diabetes

Diabetes is a common metabolic condition

Highlights Chilas are a popular breakfast item

It is very easy to make chilas

Chilas can be made with a variety of flours

Diabetes (or Diabetes Mellitus) is one of the most common metabolic disorders afflicting millions of people across the world today. In this condition, your body is either not producing enough insulin, or is not able to respond to the insulin produced. It is all the more worrying because, till date, there are no trusted treatments that are known to reverse the condition. All you can do is to manage the symptoms. Fortunately, many people are able to keep their blood sugar fluctuations in control with their wise dietary choices. According to experts, eating high-protein and high-fibre foods could do wonders to keep those blood sugar levels in check. If you happen to be a diabetic, it is time to relook your diet and the superfoods present in your kitchen right now. Dals, millets, whole grains are all known to aid diabetes management. Here's how you can use some of these healthy kitchen ingredients to make chila, our iconic desi pancake.





Diabetes: Here Are 7 Chilas You Can Have For Breakfast To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

1. Moong dal chila





Made with India's favourite lentil moong, this chila is all things crispy and wholesome. Besides, you can always stuff it with crumbled paneer and peppers to make it more nutritious. You can try this recipe.





2. Besan chila





Besan (or gram flour) is made out of chickpeas, which makes it decently rich in protein. Besan ka chila is one of India's favourite breakfast items. In the chila batter that you make with besan, turmeric, salt and water, you can also add spices of your choice. Make sure the batter is smooth, without lumps, and of pouring consistency. You can try this recipe.

3. Ragi-Besan Chila





Why have a plain besan ka chila when you can also induce the goodness of ragi in it? Ragi is high in fibre, does not metabolise soon, and keeps your blood pressure stable. Add ragi flour in the besan chila batter, and you are good to go.





(Also Read: Weight Loss: Give Your Chila A Healthy Makeover With Fibre-Rich, Gluten-Free Ragi Flour)





4. Kuttu ka chila





Kuttu (or buckwheat) has a low glycaemic index and is thus a diabetes superfood you should not ignore. It contains all nine essential amino acids, which are our body's building blocks of protein. It is also rich in fibre, antioxidants, and magnesium.





(Also Read:Buckwheat Vs Wheat: Which One Is A Healthier Option? Expert Reveals)





5. Mixed Vegetable Chila





Now, this is quite a cakewalk, and we guarantee that it is sure to be a hit across the room. Take any vegetables of your choice - capsicum, tomatoes, onions, chillies - and just add it to the batter of your besan chila; fry on tawa and chomp away.





You can add a variety of vegetables to your cheela

6. Atte Ka chila





Diabetics are often asked to refrain from maida as refined flour tends to spike up blood sugar levels. Atta (or whole wheat flour), however, is considered to be a much safer bet. It is made the same way as other chilas. You can pair it with achaar or chutney.





7. Sooji chila





Promoted

Sooji (or semolina) is also known for its complex carbs or good carbs. The chila made of sooji is super crisp and savoury. You can try this scrumptious recipe if you want.







Try these interesting chila ideas for diabetes and let us know which ones you liked the most.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



