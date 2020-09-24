Diabetes Diet: 17 Easy Diabetes-Friendly Snack Ideas To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetics too can enjoy a range of snacks, provided they are willing to experiment

Diabetes is easily one of the most common and pervasive lifestyle diseases we know of today. Young and old, anyone can develop this peculiar condition that is known to affect your blood sugar levels. If left untreated, diabetes could also take a toll on your other organs like eyes or kidney. According to a report of Lancet Journal that came out in the year 2018, about 98 million Indians stand at a risk of developing diabetes by the year 2030. While there is no renowned treatment to reverse diabetes, you can however manage its symptoms by eating healthy. Healthy snacking is also known to avert the risk of elevated blood sugar levels.





Diabetes causes fluctuations in blood sugar levels





"Choosing healthy snacks can be difficult when you have diabetes. The key is to choose snacks that are high in fibre, protein and healthy fats. These nutrients will help keep your blood sugar levels under control. It's also important to snack on nutrient-dense foods that promote overall health," says Dr. Jyoti Bhatt, Senior Dietician at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre.

Here are some delicious diabetes-friendly snack ideas you can toy around with, according to Dr. Jyoti:





1. Boiled eggs: Eggs are best bio-available sources of protein, so do not rule them out of your diabetes diet





2. Sprouts salad. Sprouts made of any kind of legume or lentil makes for a good dose of fibre. Add some freshly chopped veggies and fruits like tomatoes and cucumber for the extra crunch.





3. Yogurt with Fruits. Light and wholesome yogurt could do wonders for the gut microbiome. A healthy gut is also linked to good diabetes management. Pair it with fresh, local, seasonal fruits.





Yogurt helps keep gut healthy





4. Oats Dosa/ Oats Porridge: Oats is a good source of both fibre and protein. Blend in a paste and make dosa or simply have it as porridge with fruits on the side, the choice is yours!





5. Multigrain muthias: Muthias are steamed snacks popular in Gujarat. They look like pakodas and are made with a combination of lentils and vegetables. You can make yourself with some high fibre grains like bajra.





6. Buckwheat Dhoklas: Buckwheat (or kuttu) is the superfood you should not shy away from. With high fibre and low glycemic index, buckwheat dhokla may make for a delicious addition to your diet.





7. Green moong dal and carrot pancakes: The fibre in moong dal ensures that the food is not digested too fast, and your blood sugar levels are stable. You can add carrots for a wholesome appeal.





8. Ragi pancakes: Ragi also known as nachni, is a superfood everybody is going gaga about. It's time you should try it too! Here's our recipe of ragi pancake.





9. Oats and cinnamon biscuits: Tea-time is incomplete without biscuits, but the sugar-laden ones could do a lot of harm. Bake your own batch with oats and cinnamon.





Diabetes Management: Oat and cinnamon biscuits could be a good swap for sugary cookies

10. Almonds: A Handful of almonds and other seeds like flax, chia and pumpkin can make for a nutrient-dense trail-mix to munch on when hunger strikes.





11. Channa dal cabbage tikki: Baked or air-fried tikki made with the goodness of channa dal and cabbage is not only diabetes-friendly but weight-loss-friendly too.





12. Moong dal spinach idli: Why settle for plain idli when you can give it a nutritional makeover with moong dal and spinach? Do try the high-fibre breakfast and let us know.





13. Veggies and hummus: Veggies like carrot sticks, hummus, grilled bell peppers and hummus make for a delish low-carb dinner and snacking option too. Here's our recipe of hummus.





14. Avocado Toast: Avocados are also sometimes dubbed as the olive oil of America. You can mash them and spread it on a multigrain toast. Here's our recipe of guacamole.





Avocados make for a great diabetes-friendly option

15. Ragi Oats crackers: Who isn't a fan of crunchy, crispy crackers? And who said crackers need to be all thing refined and unhealthy? Make your own, crispy thin crackers with superfoods like ragi and oats and munch on.





16. Baked Nachni chivda: Rice flakes can be high on carbs, you can instead make atta of ragi or nachni, push them through a sev press and enjoy some home-made nachni chivda or sev for mid-meal snacking.





17. Bajra onion uttapam: Ditch the rice batter, make an uttapam batter of bajra and onion and whip yourself a delicious, high fibre uttapam for breakfast.





