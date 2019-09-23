Diabetes Diet: Try Dates And Cashews Balls For A Healthy Snacking Option

Healthy snacks for diabetes diet

Following a specific diet with healthful foods is the first step in the healing process for diabetics. Since diabetes basically refers to high blood sugar level, foods that improve this condition should be included in the diet. There are many foods that are known to improve the functioning of the insulin, a hormone that assists the body to use glucose from the foods that we eat. Preparing meals from these foods and consuming them regularly works best to stabilise blood sugar levels. We usually manage to chart out a diet plan for our meals but we tend to ignore snacks, which is also an important part of our diet. Snacks are overlooked as they are perceived as quick ‘pick-me-up' bites that don't need much consideration. That turns out to be a wrong approach as we all are guilty of eating just anything during our tea time as we didn't plan or cook anything for it.





Just like our main meals, if we plan in advance our snacks as well, it would prevent us from eating unhealthy foods. Here's a snack that is not only easy to make, but is also great for diabetics. Dates and Cashew Vegan Balls is the perfect delight to satiate untimely hunger pangs. It tastes delicious and is full of health!





Dates for diabetes –





Since diabetics are advised to give up sugar, dates come as a healthy alternative. Though, dates are high in calories and natural sugar content, nutritionists suggest that one can consume 2-3 dates in place of sugar and practice moderation.

Dates can replace sugar in a healthy dish





Cashews for diabetes –





Among all the nuts, cashews are relatively low in fat content. They are rich in dietary fibre, which ensures slow release of sugar in the bloodstream and helps in regulating the rise of blood sugar level. Also, these nuts are highly rich in omega-3 fatty acids and oleic acid, which makes it a great food for heart health as well.





Cashews are high in fibre





This dates and cashews vegan ball snack also contains the goodness of coconut, and uses rock salt and olive oil, which are healthier options for their counterparts. You can also add in some seeds to increase the nutritional value of this snack.





Follow the recipe of Dates and Cashew Vegan Balls and remodel your diabetes diet with this delicious snacking dish.



















