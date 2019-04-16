Snacking For Type 2 Diabetes: 5 Low-Calorie Vegetarian Snacks Diabetics Can Enjo

Highlights Diabetes is a common metabolic disorder

Diabetes is marked by elevated blood sugar levels

You should be mindful of the carbs you include in your diabetes diet

It is not easy for people with diabetes to make quick food choices. They need to be very careful of what they include on their plate, for no one is sure what may surge their blood sugar levels. Diabetes is currently one of the most prevalent metabolic conditions afflicting millions across globally. By 2030, India is expected to have 98 million diabetics. Type 2 diabetes is said to be the most common type of diabetes around. In this condition, your body is not able to respond to insulin produced. Diabetes should ensure constant inflow of nutrients, starving or overfeeding can both prove detrimental for your health.





Snacking is an essential component of diabetes diet. According to Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta, snacks for diabetics should be rich in protein, packed with fibre like whole grains and low in fat. If a person is on a 1400-calorie diet, he or she should have snacks with 100-150 calories and not more than that. Diabetics often complain about weight gain, which is why they should be mindful of their calorie count.











Here Are Some Low-Calorie Vegetarian Snack Options You Can Try If You Happen To Be A Diabetic:













1. Sprouts:Sprout your favourite lentils and legumes together - mung, black beans, chickpeas or whatever you like - and mix it up with chopped fresh tomatoes, a pinch of chaat masala masala and lime juice - your delicious sprouts chat is ready to be savoured. Lentils and legumes are a good source of fibre, which takes time to digest; it also enables slow release of sugar in the bloodstream that prevents blood sugar spikes.

Type 2 Diabetes: Lentils and legumes are a good source of fibre

2. Fruit Chaat: Fresh and delectable fruit chaat is a delight anytime of the day. Diabetics should consume fruits that are high on fibre and low in glycaemic index. Glycaemic index is a relative ranking given to carbohydrates depending on how they affect our blood sugar levels. Guavas, apples, kiwi and strawberries are some of the best low-cal and low sugar fruits for diabetes. According to Dr. Rupali, diabetics should ideally avoid fruits like mango, chikoo and banana.





3. Tofu tikka: Tofu, the vegan cousin of paneer, is a powerhouse of protein. You can make tofu tikka the same way you make paneer tikka. Did you know that hundred grams of tofu contains eight grams of protein? Since tikka is not deep fried, it saves you a great number of calories too.





4. Nutty Trail-Mix: Take a handful of nuts and seeds (think: flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, walnuts and almonds). Mix all the nuts and seeds and keep them in a jar. Keep munching into them when cravings hit.





Type 2 Diabetes: Keep munching into nuts when cravings hit





5. Oats Uthappam: The South-Indian rice pancake gets a nutritional makeover with this yummy recipe. Delicious and dense in nutrients, oats are packed with both protein and fibres. Not only does it help fill you up, it also help keeps the blood sugar spike in check. Here's a delicious recipe of the same.











