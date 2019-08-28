Diabetes Diet: This High-Fibre Salad Can Be A Delicious Addition To Your Diabetic Diet

Add whole grains and other fibre-rich foods to manage diabetes.

A bowl of healthy jowar medley salad is good for your health

Whole grains are a good source of fibre

Diabetes has become one of the most lethal lifestyle diseases in our country. In fact, the condition is affecting hundreds and thousands of people globally. If the findings of a recent study by Lancet are to be believed, then by 2030, the number of individuals developing diabetes may increase to 98 million in India alone. Diabetes is a condition where our body fails to process sugar at a regular pace or does not respond to insulin produced, resulting in abnormal fluctuations of blood glucose. Diabetics are always advised to keep a check on their sugar intake. Moreover, they must follow a healthy diet, without adding foods with simple carbs like refined grains, refined cereals, junk foods, etc. to their diet.





If you are a diabetic too, your diet must have plentiful of fibre from pulses, whole grains, seeds, and fresh vegetables and fruits. But your diet doesn't have to be dull and neither does it have to be complicated. And to prove this to you, we've got an interesting salad recipe that is surprisingly delicious as well as healthy and can be added to any diabetic diet. The kind that any out and proud foodie will just love.

Diabetes Diet: High-Fibre Jowar Medley Salad Recipe

A bowl of healthy jowar medley salad is not just good for your health but is also a yummy option to include in your diabetic meal plan. Jowar is a whole grain that is a rich source of fibre, protein, and calcium, all of which make jowar a nourishing grain. When combined with baby corn, bell peppers and zucchini, it enhances the nutrition value even more. It is bright, it is inviting and it is perfect for your diabetic diet.





Various health experts suggest including whole grains for daily consumption, since they are power-packed with essential nutrients that are important for the human body. In fact, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends diabetics to have at least half of their grains as whole grains. Whole grains are a good source of fibre, which is known to delay the absorption of glucose in the blood. Hence, consuming fibre-rich foods reduce the chances of spiking blood sugar levels, which are, without a doubt, risky for diabetics.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Jowar Medley salad. Prepare this salad at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.







