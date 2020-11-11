SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Diabetes? Here's The Ultimate Low-Sugar Fruit Salad You Need This Season

Diabetes? Here's The Ultimate Low-Sugar Fruit Salad You Need This Season

You would be surprised to know that there's a whole gamut of winter fruits that are known to be very effective in managing blood sugar levels.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 11, 2020 14:38 IST

Reddit
Diabetes? Here's The Ultimate Low-Sugar Fruit Salad You Need This Season

Diabetes is a common metabolic condition

Diabetes is emerging as a prevalent health condition around the world. From youngsters to pregnant women and the elderly, millions of people are afflicted by Diabetes around the world. The numbers are not any better close home. According to a 2018 study, published in the Lancet Journal, as many as 98 million Indians are at a risk of developing Diabetes by the year 2030. The World Diabetes Day, which is celebrated each year on 14th November, focuses on raising awareness about the condition. Diabetes occurs when your body is either not producing enough insulin, or not responding to insulin produced. If nothing is done to manage diabetes, it could take a toll on your other organs like kidney and eyes as well. You would be surprised to know that there's a whole gamut of winter fruits that are known to be very effective in managing blood sugar levels. It is also a good idea to pair them with nuts and seeds to balance out the glycaemic load.

(Also Read: 17 Easy Diabetes-Friendly Snack Ideas To Manage Blood Sugar Levels)

If you happen to be a diabetic or pre-diabetic, it is very important to understand the concept of glycaemic index. Glycaemic index is a relative marking of carbohydrates. Foods with low glycaemic index metabolise slowly, enabling gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream, preventing risk of abrupt blood sugar spikes. Many a times you can take a low glycaemic food and use it in such a way, or in such a combination that ends up increasing its glycaemic load, which could surge blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is very important to be cautious of what you include on your plate.

Newsbeep

(Also Read: )

Here is a mixed fruit salad recipe that you can try this winter season:

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

  • 1 medium-sized apple, sliced
  • 1 guava, chopped
  • 1 orange, roughly chopped
  • 1 banana, sliced
  • 1 small bowl pomegranate seeds
  • 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds
  • 1 tbsp flaxseeds
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • Pinch of rock salt
  • Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Method:
1. Take a mixing bowl, and add all fruits and seeds. Mix up everything
2. Now, add the rock salt, and garnish with fresh mint leaves.

Try making this salad at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.
 

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  DiabetesDiabetes DietDiabetes Fruits
Still Not Over Dalgona Coffee? Try Viral Pumpkin Version Instead
Still Not Over Dalgona Coffee? Try Viral Pumpkin Version Instead
Mohanthal: Celebrate Diwali 2020 With This Special Gujarati Treat At Home (Recipe Inside)
Mohanthal: Celebrate Diwali 2020 With This Special Gujarati Treat At Home (Recipe Inside)

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 