Diabetes? Here's The Ultimate Low-Sugar Fruit Salad You Need This Season

Diabetes is a common metabolic condition

Diabetes is emerging as a prevalent health condition around the world. From youngsters to pregnant women and the elderly, millions of people are afflicted by Diabetes around the world. The numbers are not any better close home. According to a 2018 study, published in the Lancet Journal, as many as 98 million Indians are at a risk of developing Diabetes by the year 2030. The World Diabetes Day, which is celebrated each year on 14th November, focuses on raising awareness about the condition. Diabetes occurs when your body is either not producing enough insulin, or not responding to insulin produced. If nothing is done to manage diabetes, it could take a toll on your other organs like kidney and eyes as well. You would be surprised to know that there's a whole gamut of winter fruits that are known to be very effective in managing blood sugar levels. It is also a good idea to pair them with nuts and seeds to balance out the glycaemic load.





If you happen to be a diabetic or pre-diabetic, it is very important to understand the concept of glycaemic index. Glycaemic index is a relative marking of carbohydrates. Foods with low glycaemic index metabolise slowly, enabling gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream, preventing risk of abrupt blood sugar spikes. Many a times you can take a low glycaemic food and use it in such a way, or in such a combination that ends up increasing its glycaemic load, which could surge blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is very important to be cautious of what you include on your plate.

Here is a mixed fruit salad recipe that you can try this winter season:





1 medium-sized apple, sliced

1 guava, chopped

1 orange, roughly chopped

1 banana, sliced

1 small bowl pomegranate seeds

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp flaxseeds

2 tbsp lemon juice

Pinch of rock salt

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Method:

1. Take a mixing bowl, and add all fruits and seeds. Mix up everything

2. Now, add the rock salt, and garnish with fresh mint leaves.





Try making this salad at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.









