Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is a foodie at heart. He loves all things delicious and has a special craving for Chhole Bhature whenever he is in Delhi. His Instagram handle is full of foodie moments, and fans are already aware that Pathan never misses indulging in some fluffy Bhaturas and spicy Chhole whenever he is in Delhi. However, during his recent visit to the capital, the former cricketer almost missed eating his favourite combo.





Taking to his Instagram handle, Pathan shared, "I was running late for my flight because work finished later than expected. We had ordered Chole Bhature online, but the rider delivered it to the wrong location. Whenever I'm in Delhi, having Chole Bhature is a must - but it looked like this time I'd have to miss it."





However, the Air India staff arranged some delicious Chhole Bhature for Irrfan right at the airport, filling his heart with joy and gratitude. Pathan added in the caption, "That's when Bansidhar and Deepak from Air India stepped in at the airport and helped me get Chole Bhature right there! Cravings satisfied. Thank you for turning my rushed travel day into a happy (and delicious) one!"





In the video, we can see Pathan enjoying a scrumptious plate of Chole Bhature on his flight. He also thanked the Air India staff for quickly fetching his favourite "Dilli ke Chhole Bhature" for him.

Watch the video below:







Previously, in March, Pathan was in Delhi and decided to gorge on some yummy Chole Bhature for Iftar during Ramadan with his friends. Click here to see how that tempting Iftar went.