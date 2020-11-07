Diabetes Management: How To Make Kala Chana Soup For Diabetes Diet 

Diabetes is a common metabolic condition

Highlights Diabetes is a common metabolic condition

Diabetes can be controlled with wise dietary choices

Diabetics should refrain from simple carbs

Diabetes Mellitus has emerged as one of the most common health conditions around the world. Diabetes occurs when your body is either not producing enough insulin or is not able to respond to the insulin produced. The condition has no known cure as of now, but as per experts, it can be controlled to a great extent by making wise choices. A good diet and a healthy lifestyle have been linked to effective diabetes management. If you happen to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, you should focus more on eating high fibre foods and foods with a low Glycemic index. These foods do not get digested too soon, thereby prevent abrupt blood sugar spikes. Something like Kala chana or black chickpea could be a great idea. According to the American Association of Diabetes, pulses and legume may help regulate blood sugar levels.





(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: Bajre Ki Khichdi Benefits And Recipe To Regulate Blood Sugar)







We love how versatile kala chana is and the interesting variety of dishes we can prepare with the same. But on days you are in a kind of a rush, you can try this soup. It is wholesome, soothing and oh-so healthy in other aspects too. It could help you keep your weight in check, and your cholesterol levels too.





(Also Read: Diabetes: This Methi Dana Salad Could Be An Excellent Addition To Your Diabetes Diet

Chana is replete with protein

Diabetes Diet: How To Make Kala Chana Soup





Promoted

Ingredients:

1 cup boiled Kala chana

2 cups Kala chana paani or stock

1 tsp chopped garlic

1-inch ginger, finely chopped

1 cup chopped beans

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup chopped tomato

A pinch of black pepper

A pinch of cumin powder

A pinch of red chilli powder

Salt as per taste

1 tsp cooking oil





Recipe:

1. Take a pot or vessel and heat oil.

2. Add garlic and saute until it turns only slightly brown.

3. Now add ginger and mix well for about one to two minutes.

4. Add all the vegetables except tomatoes, and the spices and stir continuously until well mixed. Make sure the flame is on medium.

5. Add the tomatoes, then the Kala chana and the broth and mix well for 3-4 minutes.

6. Let it cook for 4-5 minutes.

7. Serve hot with a garnish of fresh coriander leaves.

Try this soup and let us know how you liked it!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



