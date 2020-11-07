Diabetes: This <i>Methi Dana</i> Salad Could Be An Excellent Addition To Your Diabetes Diet

Methi dana or fenugreek seeds are excellent to manage diabetes

Diabetes, a condition marked by fluctuating blood sugar levels, is one of the most prevalent health conditions in the world today. Afflicting millions of people across globe, Diabetes has no known cure as of now. While you cannot reverse the condition, you can manage the symptoms to a great extent by eating right and making right lifestyle choices. Diabetics should refrain from refined flours, cereals and grains. Sugary goods like cookies and pastries could also surge blood sugar levels, and so can sugary fruit juices and drinks. Sometimes even honey, jaggery and raisins could be a problem, and all of these restrictions could be overwhelming for you sometimes- but you have to keep at it. Experimenting with a few good kitchen ingredients may make this cakewalk.





Take methi dana or fenugreek seeds for instance. Methi dana is often seen as a superfood for diabetes management. Not only is it rich in fibre but also replete with antioxidants that help manage chronic conditions. Fibre digests slowly, causing gradual release of blood sugar in the bloodstream, which further prevents blood sugar spikes. According to a study, published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research, a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control type-2 diabetes.

Fenugreek seeds







To sprout the methidana, you can soak them in water, drain them and tie them in a muslin cloth and leave them overnight in a warm place. If you have soaked more seeds, you'd need to keep them tied for longer.





How to make methidana sprouts salad:





1 cup methi seeds, sprouted

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 finely chopped tomato

1 cup sweet corns

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp rock salt

2 tsp lemon juice

Method:

1. Take a bowl and add the methidana or sprouted fenugreek seeds. Theses seeds are bitter in taste, which is why you need other ingredients in the salad to balance out the flavours.

2. Now add onions, tomatoes, sweet corns, coriander leaves.

3. Next add the lemon juice, salt, black pepper powder and give everything a good mix.

Your salad is ready. Try it and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.









