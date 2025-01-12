Bengaluru consolidated its position as one of the country's F&B capitals last year. The city saw a slew of innovative restaurants and bars debut in 2024, breaking away from clichds. While the city's newer F&B spots attracted significant attention, we also saw new restaurants emerge in traditional areas like Indira Nagar. Global cuisine continued to shine, as the city's well-heeled found more spots to explore in 2025.

Here Are the Hottest New Bars And Restaurants You Can't Miss In Bengaluru:

1. Bastian Garden City

The CBD has once again become the focal point for the city's dining scene, with Bastian serving as a prime example. The first Bastian outside Mumbai boasts a charming, boho-chic vibe with standout design elements like a soaring bar. The menu follows Bastian's successful Mumbai template, with an emphasis on American and Asian-inspired dishes.

Where: St. Marks Road

2. Botany Brew and Kitchen

This new all-day bar elevates dining with sweeping views of the Bengaluru skyline and green spaces, thanks to its unique location in the heart of the CBD. In addition to the 360-degree panoramas, this new hotspot impresses with an extensive menu full of comfort food, ranging from pizza to sushi.

Where: Kasturba Road

3. Crackle

Omakase-style, interactive dining is one of the discernible trends of 2024. This intimate 22-seater is positioned as Bengaluru's first standalone Omakase-style kitchen and bar. The restaurant showcases seasonal ingredients through an ever-evolving menu. Crackle's unique approach veers away from published menus; each visit is a surprise crafted from the season's finest. Highlights from the current menu include The Susegad Goa, which captures Goa's essence.

Where: 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar

4. Jollygunj

A new venture from the team behind some of Bengaluru's iconic dining spots like Bob's Bar and Byg Brewski, Jollygunj is located in JP Nagar. This experiential rooftop destination features a Colonial twist, with bold design and innovative cocktails. The menu is also inspired by colonial classics, reimagining dishes like Til Mil Tikki, Scotch Eggs, and Chicken Kiev.

Where: Outer Ring Road

5. Kopitiam Lah

One of our favorite new F&B spaces in Bengaluru, Kopitiam Lah is led by Joonie Tan, a Malaysian who has made Bengaluru her home. Inspired by nostalgia, Joonie set up a refreshing take on a Malaysian coffee house. While the focus is on traditional kopitiam (coffee house) breakfast items like kaya toast and nasi lemak, the menu also features soups and noodles.

Where: 12th Main, Indiranagar

6. Los Cavos

Fronted by Chef Rafael Estremadoyro Garcia, the Bengaluru outpost of one of Mumbai's most celebrated Latin-American restaurants has already made its mark. The menu has a clear Peruvian slant, with authentic ceviche and vegetarian options like grilled tofu quniotto and umami corn ribs. The Latin American-inspired cocktails enhance the experience, while the interiors pay tribute to colonial architecture in Peru.

Where: 12th Main, Indiranagar

7. Ouro

Located in one of the most vibrant F&B destinations in the CBD, Ouro stands out for its clever take on classic European and Mexican cuisine, with numerous creative twists. Ouro takes its name from the Portuguese word for gold. The bespoke cocktail program allows patrons to craft personalized drinks tailored to their preferences.

Where: Rex Forum Walk, Brigade Road

8. Panetteria

Positioned as the city's first authentic Italian bakery, Panetteria offers the fresh aroma of baked goods throughout the day. The menu combines freshly made sandwiches with desserts from different culinary regions across Italy. From a Tuscan Schiacciata to the sinful Delizia Al Limone (lemon cake), Panetteria provides an array of options for the city's gourmands.

Where: Stage 2, Hoysala Nagar, Indiranagar

9. Perch Wine and Coffee Bar

With locations in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, and now Bengaluru, Perch Wine and Coffee Bar debuted in the city in 2024, bringing the same relaxed vibe. It's the perfect spot for extended meals and endless conversations over wine (Perch offers more than 20 labels) and fine coffee. The small plates (European, Mexican, and Asian) and sangria have also struck a chord with regulars.

Where: Phoenix Mall of Asia

10. Soka

A welcome addition to Indira Nagar's bar and restaurant scene, Soka pushes the boundaries with its cleverly imagined cocktail program. While the interiors feature art deco elements, the cocktail menu is deeply rooted in its location. The drinks incorporate local ingredients like jasmine flowers and also reference iconic 90s bars, such as the Black Cadillac (a cocktail with Old Monk and clarified coke, honoring a famous 90s club on M.G. Road).

Where: 1st Main Road, Indira Nagar

11. The Yard

This eclectic F&B space combines art, food, and creativity. Spanning 23,000 square feet across two levels, it features inventive cuisine and cocktails curated by Lester Lobo of Slow Tide, Goa. The Yard combines lush greenery with industrial charm, creating a unique setting that works whether you're working remotely, catching up with friends, or simply enjoying the surroundings with your pet.

Where: Doddanakundi Industrial Area 2, Phase 1

12. Zarf, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre

Tucked away in one of the most intimate corners of the Sheraton Grand, Zarf offers an elegant setting for both lunch and dinner. Zarf steers clear of templated 'progressive' Indian cuisine with a well-researched menu that experiments with cooking styles and infuses unique ingredients.

Where: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru, Whitefield