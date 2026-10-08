Bakarkhani is a popular royal flatbread known for its rich flavour and distinctive texture. This traditional bread is flaky, crisp and usually baked in a tandoor. A cherished part of Mughlai cuisine, it is believed to have originated in Dhaka, Bangladesh, before becoming popular in parts of India, including Kashmir, Lucknow and Hyderabad.





Bakarkhani is commonly prepared during Eid, weddings and other special occasions. It is most often enjoyed with a cup of tea, but it also pairs beautifully with meat dishes and rich gravies.





READ | Make Traditional Mughlai Khameeri Roti Without Tandoor And Enjoy A Royal Feast

What Makes Bakarkhani Special?

Bakarkhani stands out for its unique texture, which is crisp on the outside and soft inside.

It can be made in both sweet and savoury versions.

The bread is typically prepared using maida (refined flour), ghee, sugar, milk and cardamom.

Poppy seeds or sesame seeds are sometimes added for extra flavour and texture.

Milk is used while kneading the dough, giving the bread a soft and rich texture.

The dough is rolled thin, folded into several layers and then baked, creating its signature flaky and crispy structure.

Many people have enjoyed Bakarkhani for years, while others may have only heard of this royal bread without ever tasting it. If you have been wanting to try it, you can easily make it at home. Digital creator Ruhina Khan recently shared a Bakarkhani recipe on Instagram, making it simple to recreate this traditional bread in your own kitchen.





READ | Breads Of Lucknow: 5 Heavenly Varieties That Will Leave You Craving For More

How To Make Delicious Bakarkhani At Home

Ingredients





For The Dough

Maida - 500g

Sooji - 75-80g

Salt - 1 tsp

Sugar - 3 tbsp

Green cardamom powder -1/4 tsp

Ghee - 100g, melted

Warm milk - 220-250ml, or as required

For The Moyan (Layering Paste)

Ghee - 100g, semi-soft

Maida - 4 tbsp

Sooji - 2 tbsp

Mix all the ingredients together to form a smooth, spreadable paste and set aside.





For The Saffron Glaze

Warm milk - 3 tbsp

A pinch of saffron

Sugar - 1 tsp

Kewra water - 1/2 tsp

Soak the saffron in warm milk for 10-15 minutes. Add the sugar and kewra water and mix well.





Method





Prepare The Dough

In a large bowl, combine the maida, sooji, salt, sugar and cardamom powder.

Add the melted ghee and rub it into the flour mixture until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Gradually add the warm milk and knead into a soft dough. The dough should be soft but not sticky.

Cover and let it rest for 30-45 minutes.

Layer The Dough

Divide the dough into six equal portions.

Roll each portion into a thin roti.

Spread a generous layer of the moyan mixture over one sheet.

Place another sheet on top, spread more moyan and repeat until all the sheets are stacked.

Roll the layered dough tightly into a log.

Refrigerate for 20-30 minutes to allow the ghee to firm up.

Cut the log into 6-8 equal pieces.

Place each piece with the cut side facing up and gently flatten it using your fingers or a rolling pin until it is about 1/2 inch thick. Avoid pressing too hard, as this may flatten the layers.

Lightly prick the centre with a fork, leaving the edges untouched.

Bake The Bakarkhani

Preheat the oven to 190 degree celsius for 15 minutes.

Generously brush the tops with the saffron glaze.

Bake for 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and brush once more with the glaze.

Return to the oven and bake for another 10-15 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp.

Final Touch





Once out of the oven, lightly brush the Bakarkhani with a little melted ghee. Allow it to rest for 10 minutes before serving. Enjoy it with tea or alongside a rich curry for an authentic royal treat.

Watch The Video