Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, one of our favourite couples from the television industry, have been married since 2016! The two actors are big foodies and love to celebrate their milestones and achievements together over some good food. This year, for Vivek Dahiya's 37th birthday celebrations, the couple have decided to go on a staycation! For the unversed, the staycation is popularly known as a quick escape within the city where people relax in hotels for a day or two. It seems like Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are relaxing in Mumbai for their birthday and the celebrations included cakes and food!





Also Read: Viral Video: Chai Meets Ice Cream In The Latest Bizarre Dessert





Take a look:

Vivek Dahiya's birthday celebrations started with some food! Thanks to Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram stories, we saw that duo indulging in some freshly-prepared hummus and salad. Next, Divyanka gave us a glimpse of Vivek Dahiya cutting his first birthday cake. The cake looked chocolatey and delicious! The second cake that Vivek Dahiya cut was with his friends. This cake was filled with fruits. Vivek Dahiya looked extremely happy while indulging in his two birthday cakes. Just looking at the birthday cakes had us craving some cake too! If you are craving the same, then why not bake some cakes at home:





13 Best Chocolate Cake Recipes | Easy Cake Recipes





If you have been following Divyanka Tripathi on Instagram, then you'd know that she is a big foodie! She loved to indulge in delicious food for almost every occasion and keeps including her fans and followers in her adventures. With over 22.7 million followers on Instagram, Divyanka loves to give a glimpse of what she's up to. On her last foodie adventure, Divyanka Tripathi was spotted indulging in a "healthy thali" that looked delicious. You can see the thali here.





Are Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya your favourite television actor couple? Do tell us in the comments section below!