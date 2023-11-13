The festive is on and people across India are celebrating different festivals back to back. After marking the festival of lights Diwali, we are all set to enjoy Raksha Bandhan soon with our siblings. This means it's time to put on your Chef's hat and make delicious food for your brothers and sisters. As usual, we have got your back. We found a delicious recipe that would instantly uplift the look and feel of the feast you are arranging for the family. It's the crispy potato spirals.

What Makes Crispy Potato Spirals So Unique?

These potato spirals, also called tornado potatoes, twisted potatoes, or tornado fries, are popular street food in South Korea. Over the years, it has been popularised across the world and today, you will find it being sold in the street carts across cities. While this is deep-fried potatoes, what makes it unique is the spiral shape. Making that ribbon-like shape is no less than art. And that is exactly where we will help you out.

Tips To Remember While Making Crispy Potato Spirals:

1. Choose the right kind of potato to get the shape.

2. Soak the sliced potatoes in cold water to remove excess starch.

3. Pat the potatoes dry before frying to ensure crispiness.

4. Make sure the oil is hot enough for even frying.

5. Fry these potatoes in small batches to ensure even crispiness.

How To Make Crispy Potato Spirals:

Start with making a perfect batter using maida, rice flour, cornflour, Kashmiri red chili powder, jeera powder, salt, coriander powder, and garlic cloves.

Now take the ribbon potatoes, hold them together with a skewer, and dip in the batter. Heat oil and lower the temperature. Deep fry the potatoes and pat dry the excess oil. Sprinkle chaat masala and mayonnaise on the top and serve. Sound delicious, right?

Watch the detailed recipe video below: