Most of us squeeze a lemon, use the juice, and immediately toss the leftover peels into the bin without a second thought. But what if those scraps could become something unbelievably delicious? That's exactly what Italian content creator Angelo Coassin recently showed in a viral Instagram post, where he shared a clever zero-waste baking hack that transforms leftover lemon scraps into homemade cookies.

Italian Creator Shared Easy Recipe For Lemon Cookies

These lemon cookies are rich with natural citrus oils released from the peel, intensely aromatic, lightly sweet, and have that fresh lemony brightness that feels perfect for summer baking. They're also incredibly easy to make and come in two delicious versions: crisp shortbread-style cookies or soft, chewy lemon cookies with a deeper citrus punch.

These cookies taste bright, buttery, and deeply lemony without relying on artificial flavouring or wasteful extra ingredients. If you love desserts that balance sweetness with a little citrus sharpness, these are a must-try. You can even customise the texture depending on what you're craving.

Make These Delicious Cookies At Home

Ingredients:

Leftover scraps from 1 lemon

200g sugar

85g olive oil

280g all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

A pinch of salt

Icing sugar for rolling

Optional (for chewy cookies): 2 eggs or 1 egg + 60 ml fresh lemon juice (for extra citrus intensity)

Method:





1. Take your leftover lemon scraps and boil them for about 15 minutes. Drain and let them cool slightly.

2. Add the boiled lemon scraps to a blender or food processor with the sugar and olive oil. Blend until smooth. If you're making the chewy version, this is when you add 2 eggs, or 1 egg + 60ml lemon juice. Blend again until fully combined.

3. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and add flour, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Mix until a soft dough forms.

4. Roll small portions into cookie balls and coat each generously in icing sugar.

5. Place on a lined baking tray and bake at 180 degrees Celsius (360 degrees Fahrenheit) for 15-20 minutes.

6. Let them cool slightly before serving.





There's something incredibly satisfying about turning kitchen leftovers into something this good.