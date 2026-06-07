Unusual food combinations have always sparked strong opinions. From fries dipped in ice cream to Maggi cooked in Fanta, people love experimenting with flavours that seem unlikely to work together. While some combinations become cult favourites, others continue to divide food lovers. One such pairing recently found itself at the centre of an online debate: chai and idli. The discussion began after a social media post declared, “Best combination to ever exist: Chai and Idli.” While many users jumped in with their own views, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor offered a detailed food-focused response that quickly caught attention.





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Tharoor made it clear that his objection was not just about the pairing itself, but also about the idli shown in the picture. “I have to be honest: that idli looks a bit too solid and dense for my liking,” he wrote. The politician also pointed out that the colour of the idli did not look particularly appealing. For Tharoor, the ideal idli should be soft, fluffy and perfectly white. “There's something about a perfectly soft, snowy-white, fluffy idli that just can't be beaten,” he said, adding that the one in the image looked “chewy and rubbery” rather than light and airy. His verdict? “Not an A-grade idli.”

The politician also revealed that he is a big fan of chai, but believes the two foods are better enjoyed separately. Describing his approach as a “separate but equal” policy, Tharoor said he prefers drinking chai alongside a meal or after eating, rather than dipping food into it. He even offered a practical reason for his stance. According to Tharoor, a soft idli would likely fall apart when dipped into hot tea. On the other hand, an idli sturdy enough for dunking would probably be too rubbery to enjoy.





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Summing up his take, Tharoor wrote, “I say keep the chai in the cup and the idli on the plate—they're both better off that way!” Whether you agree with Shashi Tharoor or not, one thing is certain: few food debates have been dissected with this much attention to texture, colour and chai etiquette.





What are your thoughts on the idli-chai combination? Do you agree with Shashi Tharoor? Let us know in the comments below.